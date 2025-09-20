BREAKING: Former WWE star makes a shocking AEW return after 164 Days at All Out

AEW's signature event, All Out 2025, saw a shocking moment with the return of a former WWE superstar. Not only that, he proved to be pivotal in the decision of a huge showdown set for the show.The aforementioned star, who was a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, is PAC. During the third hour of the All Out 2025 pay-per-view, fierce rivals Jon Moxley and Darby Allin competed in a Coffin match. The two AEW stars came to blows right from the start in the crowd, all the way leading to the ringside area. Moreover, the match was a gruesome sight of physicality, violence, and pain that both men inflicted on each other.As the match approached its final moments, Bryan Danielson, who was doing his commentary duties, handed Allin a bag that had a plastic cover to use to attack Moxley. Allin choked him out and tossed him into the coffin. Just as the former AEW World Tag Team Champion was about to close the lid, PAC made his shocking return in a new look and took down Allin with a thunderous kick.The Bastard then picked the face-painted star up over his head and tossed him outside the ring onto a coffin. PAC then brought him back into the ring and put Allin into a bodybag. Following that, he assisted Jon Moxley in locking him into the coffin and give the Purveryor of Violence the victory.This marked PAC's first AEW appearance in close to five months. He suffered an injury during a match against Swerve Strickland on the April 9 edition of Dynamite and had been out of action since that night. However, PAC has now returned to The Death Riders at All Out 2025, which could prove to be a major turning point for the dominant faction.