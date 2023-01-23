AEW married couple interested in a mixed tag team match against Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo

Despite referring to themselves as "America's Favorite Couple," Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo have made a bunch of enemies in All Elite Wrestling. However, a fellow married couple on the AEW roster feels as if Guevara and Melo should be taught a lesson.

The couple in question is Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford, who have both found themselves back on TV in recent months. Both stars were previously dealing with injuries.

Ford was out of action for seven months in 2022 due to injury, with Tony Khan himself addressing the star's absence on social media. Meanwhile, Sabian was out of action for nearly 18 months due to a serious shoulder injury. However, he did feature on TV a lot during his time away, as fans regularly spotted him in the front row of events with a box on his head.

Now that they are back in action regularly, Kip Sabian and Ford have their sights set on Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo. Here's what Sabian had to say about them during a virtual signing for Captain's Corner:

"Why wouldn’t we? [Feud with them] I mean, let’s get down to brass tacks here, let’s be brutally honest. They are basically doing characters that we did prior to my injury. Let’s be serious. So of course there’s room for it but it depends on whether they want the heat, whether they want the smoke (…) I mean technically, Sammy has never beat me." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Sabian went on to brag about the fact that he has not only beaten Sammy Guevara before, but he beat him in the first-ever televised singles match in AEW history, which took place on the "Buy-In" portion of the inaugural Double or Nothing event in 2019.

"But I’ve beat him. First-ever match [in AEW] and no one’s taking that from me. I’m gonna die on that hill." (H/T POST Wrestling).

Sammy Guevara will be in action this week on AEW Dynamite

While Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford have been involved in a feud with Orange Cassidy as of late, Sammy Guevara and the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society have their sights set on Ricky Starks and Action Andretti.

Chris Jericho has already been beaten by both Starks and Andretti in recent weeks, resulting in The Spanish God being drafted in for this week's episode of Dynamite to help out The Ocho.

Guevara and Jericho will team up to face Starks and Andretti in a tag team match this week on Dynamite. Daniel Garcia could have taken Guevara's place. However, he failed to defeat Andretti on the most recent episode of Rampage, meaning Guevara would be the one teaming up with Jericho.

