AEW must go after a former SmackDown Women's Champion whose WWE contract expires in 2 weeks

A former SmackDown Women's Champion's contract with WWE is reportedly set to expire in two weeks. Therefore, AEW President Tony Khan must attempt to secure her services.

The name in question is question is Natalya. She has been part of WWE since 2007, earning numerous accolades. She has held the Divas Title and the SmackDown Women's Championship in the past. The Queen of Harts has also proven her mettle in the tag team division, winning the Women's Tag Team Title alongside Tamina.

A new report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has indicated that Natalya's contract with WWE is expected to expire in two weeks. Meanwhile, AEW can capitalize on the opportunity and try to sign the veteran for multiple reasons.

Expand Tweet

A high-profile addition to the AEW women's division

The AEW women's division had been suffering from a lack of star power until Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) arrival. Despite Mone's debut, the company seemingly still requires some high-profile names on its roster.

Natalya is someone who can capture fans' attention and attract more eyeballs to All Elite Wrestling's women's division. The Canadian has been among the most reliable performers for the global juggernaut for over a decade and will undoubtedly be a significant asset to AEW.

Natalya's experience can help AEW's women's division

As mentioned earlier, Natalya is a pro wrestling veteran with over two decades of experience. Hence, she can mentor many up-and-coming stars in the AEW women's division if she decides to ink a deal with the promotion. All Elite Wrestling is a relatively young company and The Queen of Harts can be a locker room leader upon her potential arrival.

The 41-year-old can also engage in stellar feuds with promising talents like Julia Hart and Skye Blue. This will help the Canadian regain prominence as a pro wrestler and allow her opponents to make a name for themselves.

Expand Tweet

Natalya has done it all in WWE; needs a change

Natalya is in her 40s right now and may consider hanging up her boots in the near future. However, if she still aims to have a lengthy in-ring career, WWE may not be the right place to be for her.

Natalya has achieved a lot in the Stamford-based promotion and she seemingly needs a fresh start. Much like Adam Copeland, she can jump ship to AEW and have another stellar run at the top of the card. As of now, this is mere speculation, and there has been no update on what she plans to do next.

Do you think Natalya will sign with AEW? Hit the discuss button and sound off.