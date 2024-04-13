Major WWE star's contract set to expire soon - Reports

A major WWE Superstar's contract is reportedly set to expire in the next few months. The promotion is coming off a massively successful WrestleMania weekend.

Tonight's edition of the blue brand will be the first episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania and Cody Rhodes is set to appear. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has also announced two major Triple Threat qualifying matches for tonight's show. WWE veteran Natalya was not in action at WrestleMania XL but did compete for the NXT Women's Championship this past Tuesday night, but failed to win.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Natalya's WWE contract is set to expire within the next few months. It was noted that her deal was one of many that the former EVP of Talent Relations, Dan Ventrelle had failed to negotiate before he departed from the company.

WWE star Natalya reveals she has crush on male wrestler

Wrestling veteran Natalya recently shared that she has a huge crush on Hiroshi Tanahashi. She has been married to former WWE star Tyson Kidd since 2013.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae in an exclusive interview, the 41-year-old commented on her recent visit to STARDOM American Dream 2024 show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She revealed that she would have had a match with Tanahashi if she could and admitted to having a huge crush on the wrestling star.

"I'm excited. I want to wrestle everyone.... Listen, I would love to have a match with Tanahashi if I could. I know it's crazy and I came from left field, but I've always had this huge crush on Tanahashi... He's just so good... Sorry TJ [TJ Wilson, Tyson Kidd's real name], I just said I had a crush on Tanahashi. But, listen, we're allowed to have little crushes! But the way he performs, he's the best. He's The Ace," she said. [From 03:41 - 04:23]

Natalya broke character earlier today on social media to praise Roxanne Perez following their match on this week's episode of NXT. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the veteran and whether she will reach a new deal with the promotion in the weeks ahead.

