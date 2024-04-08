"Sorry TJ" – Natalya reveals she has huge crush on male wrestler (Exclusive)

Natalya has been married to WWE producer and former Tag Team Champion Tyson Kidd since 2013. In an exclusive interview, The Queen of Harts jokingly apologized to her husband after revealing she has a crush on wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Tanahashi, aka The Ace, is viewed by many as one of the greatest wrestlers of the last two decades. The 47-year-old is a record eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion and now serves as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) President and Representative Director.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Natalya reflected on her recent visit to the STARDOM American Dream 2024 show in Philadelphia. She also discussed her admiration for Tanahashi:

"I'm excited. I wanna wrestle everyone," Natalya said. "Listen, I would love to have a match with Tanahashi if I could. I know it's crazy and I came from left field, but I've always had this huge crush on Tanahashi. He's just so good. It's his confidence. It's his presence. It's the way he holds himself. He's so good. Sorry, TJ [TJ Wilson, Tyson Kidd's real name], I just said I had a crush on Tanahashi. But, listen, we're allowed to have little crushes! But the way he performs, he's the best. He's The Ace." [3:41 – 4:23]

Watch the video above to hear Natalya discuss the dream opponent she wants to bring out of retirement.

Natalya explains her love of New Japan Pro Wrestling

Before joining WWE in 2006, Tyson Kidd wrestled several times for NJPW. Cesaro's former tag team partner later transitioned into a backstage WWE role after suffering a career-ending spinal cord injury in 2015.

Elaborating on how much she enjoys NJPW, Natalya referenced the fact that AEW's Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) wrestled for the promotion in 2023:

"I love Tanahashi. I really love New Japan Pro Wrestling. I love so many of their superstars there. My husband had wrestled in New Japan prior to ever coming to WWE, so I'm such a fan. I'm such a fan, and to see the things that they're doing for the women there, and to see Sasha Banks having performed there, I think it's great." [4:47 – 5:07]

The two-time women's world champion also said she hopes to face Giulia following the Italian-Japanese star's reported signing with WWE.

What are your thoughts on Hiroshi Tanahashi? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Which version of Natalya do you prefer? Babyface Heel 0 votes View Discussion