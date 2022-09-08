WWE announces who is set to replace Triple H as EVP of Talent Relations

It has been announced that former NFL executive Dan Ventrelle will take over from Triple H as WWE's new Executive Vice President of Talent Relations.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H took over the company as the Head of Creative and EVP of Talent Relations. However, Triple H is due to leave that role as he was recently appointed as WWE's Chief Content Officer. Hence, the company has chosen to make an external hire to fill the vacant role.

A report made by WWE corporate earlier announced that the new EVP of their Talent Relations will be former Las Vegas Raiders President Dan Ventrelle.

"STAMFORD, Conn. – September 8, 2022 – WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Dan Ventrelle will join the company as EVP, Talent, and Maurice F. Edelson will join as EVP, Chief Legal Officer." H/T WWE corporate

Since Vince McMahon retired, many key roles in the company are under new management. Most notably, the role of CEO and chairperson is currently being co-managed by his daughter, Stephanie McMahon, alongside former entertainment agency manager Nick Khan.

Triple H reacts to Dan Ventrelle joining WWE

Amidst the company's latest series of corporate shifts, the former NFL executive brings a wealth of business knowledge to WWE.

In a report made by WWE corporate, The Game commented on how bringing in a businessman of Ventrelle's stature will further aid the company.

"Working with Dan during SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium last year, we were impressed by his expertise across a number of business and personnel areas,” said Levesque. “We’re excited to welcome him to the company." H/T WWE corporate

Like Dan Ventrelle, WWE has also announced that Maurice F. Edelson will join as EVP, Chief Legal Officer, where he will report directly to Stephanie McMahon.

What are your thoughts on WWE hiring an individual who has never worked in the wrestling business? Let us know in the comments section below.

