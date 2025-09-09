  • home icon
  AEW does not need AJ Styles

AEW does not need AJ Styles

By Anugrah Tyagi
Modified Sep 09, 2025 18:47 GMT
AJ Styles
AJ Styles

AJ Styles is one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time. After a tremendous career in WWE, The Phenomenal One is walking towards the end of his career. However, many fans want to see him in AEW before he finally puts an end to his professional wrestling tenure.

The former WWE Champion's contract with the Stamford-based promotion is reportedly expected to end around February next year. It opens the door for a move to AEW for one final run before his retirement. However, as things stand right now, Tony Khan's promotion no longer needs AJ Styles in their company.

AEW already has a stacked roster of legends

The Jacksonville-based promotion already has a star-studded roster. From legends such as Adam Copeland, Kenny Omega, and Christian to young stars including MJF, Daniel Garcia, and Kyle Fletcher, AEW has a stacked line-up. Therefore, it does not need another legend like The Phenomenal One to further crowd its roster.

Moreover, there are numerous names that are already underutilized in AEW as of now. Bringing in Styles as a wild card would put the company in a tough spot, where they might struggle to feature him on TV in prominent storylines. Even worse, it could result in taking away the spotlight from a talent that has been working since the beginning of All Elite Wrestling.

AJ Styles is nearing his retirement

AJ Styles has often made it clear that he is near his retirement from professional wrestling. He has said that his body feels sore, and he no longer believes that he can have a run spanning more than a one to two-year period. If he makes his AEW debut at this stage, it's likely to be underwhelming due to the lack of time.

At his current age of 48, Styles can no longer perform at the same level he once did, making him more of a fan attraction than a long-term asset. Even after signing him with such a buzz, the Tony Khan-led company would not be able to envision him as a long-term performer for AEW.

However, Styles could give a short stint like that of Sting, but considering the current standings of the Jacksonville-based promotion, it does not necessarily need it due to enough veteran presence.

He could disrupt their ongoing plans

AEW has been doing pretty well with its storytelling lately. It has finally started building its top stars and the next generations. If they bring in a legend like AJ Styles, there is a chance he might not fit in with the roster. Considering his legendary status, booking him in the mid-card scene would not be a wise decision. Meanwhile, the main event scene is already crowded in AEW.

There is a huge line of stars waiting for their first World Title run in All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan has invested his time and efforts in building them as the next champion. Putting AJ Styles into the main title picture would disrupt AEW's ongoing plans, creating a tough situation for the creative team. Therefore, it's fair to say that, at this point, Styles isn't necessarily needed in AEW.

Edited by Anugrah Tyagi
