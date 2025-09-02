  • home icon
  "Triple H has buried him," "He deserves better"- Fans want 2-time WWE Champion to join AEW

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Sep 02, 2025 14:44 GMT
AJ Styles
Former 2-time WWE Champion making his entrance at WrestleMania [Image via WWE.com]

AEW fans have been rumbling about bringing a top WWE star to the company following his recent booking in the Stamford-based promotion. After this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, some fans started a conversation on X/Twitter about wanting to see a two-time WWE Champion in All Elite Wrestling down the line.

AJ Styles faced Dominik Mysterio last night on Monday Night RAW. It was a showdown for the Intercontinental Championship in Paris, France, a country where Styles is a fan favorite. Many believed it could finally be the long-awaited night for The Phenomenal One to capture championship gold in WWE after years. However, Triple H shocked fans as Styles fell short, suffering a loss to Mysterio.

The decision left many fans frustrated and even sparked a rallying cry for AJ Styles to make the jump to All Elite Wrestling. Fans pointed out that the former WWE Champion has been doing nothing significant in WWE for the past year. Some took to X to claim that Triple H had buried The Phenomenal One in 2025. Others expressed a belief that Styles deserved better booking for his status.

also-read-trending Trending
You can check out some notable comments below:

Furthermore, fans complained that Styles did not deserve to lose matches against stars like Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio. They claimed that it crafts a strong case for him to make a move to AEW down the line. Some fans even expressed excitement about a potential match between AJ and Will Ospreay if the former WWE Champion moved to All Elite Wrestling.

AEW star Will Ospreay wants to see AJ Styles in AEW

Will Ospreay has been pretty vocal about his admiration for AJ Styles. In the past, he has often said that he wants to face The Phenomenal One one more time before the TNA legend retires. A few months ago, Ospreay once again made a similar statement in an interview.

Speaking to 3NT Wrestling, The Aerial Assassin said that he would like Styles to quit WWE and join AEW down the line. Ospreay noted that although he previously faced the legend in 2015, he has evolved since then.

"And look, I've already done it before. But like I'm different now bruv, I'm so different. I'm a grown a** flipping man. I want AJ Styles, bruv. Quit your job, AJ!"

That said, only time will tell if the 48-year-old will ever make the jump to All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Edited by Arsh Das
More from Sportskeeda
