“Triple H has buried him,” “He deserves better”- Fans want 2-time WWE Champion to join AEW

AEW fans have been rumbling about bringing a top WWE star to the company following his recent booking in the Stamford-based promotion. After this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, some fans started a conversation on X/Twitter about wanting to see a two-time WWE Champion in All Elite Wrestling down the line.AJ Styles faced Dominik Mysterio last night on Monday Night RAW. It was a showdown for the Intercontinental Championship in Paris, France, a country where Styles is a fan favorite. Many believed it could finally be the long-awaited night for The Phenomenal One to capture championship gold in WWE after years. However, Triple H shocked fans as Styles fell short, suffering a loss to Mysterio.The decision left many fans frustrated and even sparked a rallying cry for AJ Styles to make the jump to All Elite Wrestling. Fans pointed out that the former WWE Champion has been doing nothing significant in WWE for the past year. Some took to X to claim that Triple H had buried The Phenomenal One in 2025. Others expressed a belief that Styles deserved better booking for his status.You can check out some notable comments below:Solo @topSoloStanLINKTriple H has buried him. He deserves betterUWT @UtdWrestlinTalkLINKAJ deserves better manshoop @yungshoopLINKAJ vs Ospreay would feed generations of families 🙏Chris Bell @ChrisBel9826LINKAj styles join usGeNeTiC @GeNeTiC_967LINKPeople saying not gonna happen, or why would he downgrade to 50 people in an arena?? 🤪 As if losing clean to Logan on Mania, not being in Clash, and STILL being involved in a feud with Dominik and seemingly so “El Grande Americano!” and losing is any better…Furthermore, fans complained that Styles did not deserve to lose matches against stars like Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio. They claimed that it crafts a strong case for him to make a move to AEW down the line. Some fans even expressed excitement about a potential match between AJ and Will Ospreay if the former WWE Champion moved to All Elite Wrestling.AEW star Will Ospreay wants to see AJ Styles in AEWWill Ospreay has been pretty vocal about his admiration for AJ Styles. In the past, he has often said that he wants to face The Phenomenal One one more time before the TNA legend retires. A few months ago, Ospreay once again made a similar statement in an interview.Speaking to 3NT Wrestling, The Aerial Assassin said that he would like Styles to quit WWE and join AEW down the line. Ospreay noted that although he previously faced the legend in 2015, he has evolved since then.&quot;And look, I've already done it before. But like I'm different now bruv, I'm so different. I'm a grown a** flipping man. I want AJ Styles, bruv. Quit your job, AJ!&quot;That said, only time will tell if the 48-year-old will ever make the jump to All Elite Wrestling.