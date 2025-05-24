"QUIT YOUR JOB" - Former champion wants AJ Styles in AEW

A major star has just urged AJ Styles to leave WWE. He has expressed his desire to face the veteran in AEW, which has been a longtime dream of his.

Ad

Will Ospreay has been vocal about being a fan of the Phenomenal One. He has even added the Styles Clash to his arsenal, using it in his matches, and even winning matches using these. AJ has addressed this and has no problem with it, as he felt appreciated by its use.

While speaking to 3NT Wrestling, the Aerial Assassin talked about wanting to face the former WWE Champion once more, as he was different from their last encounter back in 2015. He then made a bold claim: He wanted AJ to quit his job and face him in AEW.

Ad

Trending

"And look, I've already done it before. But like I'm different now bruv, I'm so different. I'm a grown a** flipping man. I want AJ Styles, bruv. Quit your job, AJ!"

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

The full interview can be found here.

Expand Tweet

Ad

AJ Styles wanted Will Ospreay in WWE

Will Ospreay signed with AEW in November 2023 after he departed from NJPW. A few months later, he competed in his first match as part of the roster at Revolution.

While speaking to Irish Wrestling and Entertainment, AJ Styles revealed that he contacted Ospreay in hopes of convincing him to join WWE. He acknowledged how he was one of the best talents in the world, and someone he wanted to see join the company.

Ad

"Why would I not want some of the best talent in the world to come to WWE? I mean, I think there are great guys. If he was a douchebag, I wouldn't him called him. I think he's a great talent and... it's only a matter of time," said AJ Styles. [From 02:52 to 03:08]

However, despite getting a call from someone he considered to be his hero, Will Ospreay would sign with AEW. He has risen the ranks instantly, becoming a fan-favorite, and now he is gunning for the company's world title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More