"QUIT YOUR JOB" - Former champion wants AJ Styles in AEW

A major star has just urged AJ Styles to leave WWE. He has expressed his desire to face the veteran in AEW, which has been a longtime dream of his.
Will Ospreay has been vocal about being a fan of the Phenomenal One. He has even added the Styles Clash to his arsenal, using it in his matches, and even winning matches using these. AJ has addressed this and has no problem with it, as he felt appreciated by its use.
While speaking to 3NT Wrestling, the Aerial Assassin talked about wanting to face the former WWE Champion once more, as he was different from their last encounter back in 2015. He then made a bold claim: He wanted AJ to quit his job and face him in AEW.
"And look, I've already done it before. But like I'm different now bruv, I'm so different. I'm a grown a** flipping man. I want AJ Styles, bruv. Quit your job, AJ!"
AJ Styles wanted Will Ospreay in WWE
Will Ospreay signed with AEW in November 2023 after he departed from NJPW. A few months later, he competed in his first match as part of the roster at Revolution.
While speaking to Irish Wrestling and Entertainment, AJ Styles revealed that he contacted Ospreay in hopes of convincing him to join WWE. He acknowledged how he was one of the best talents in the world, and someone he wanted to see join the company.
"Why would I not want some of the best talent in the world to come to WWE? I mean, I think there are great guys. If he was a douchebag, I wouldn't him called him. I think he's a great talent and... it's only a matter of time," said AJ Styles. [From 02:52 to 03:08]
However, despite getting a call from someone he considered to be his hero, Will Ospreay would sign with AEW. He has risen the ranks instantly, becoming a fan-favorite, and now he is gunning for the company's world title.