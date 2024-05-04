AJ Styles comments on trying to get top AEW star to join WWE

AJ Styles recently spoke about trying to recruit a top star to WWE before he joined Tony Khan's promotion. The said performer is Will Ospreay, who revealed he received a call from The Phenomenal One before signing on the dotted line with All Elite Wrestling.

The Aerial Assassin is arguably the best athlete in wrestling today. Following his win over Bryan Danielson at Dynasty Pay-Per-View, Will Ospreay is on course to become one of the company's biggest stars, and it's only a matter of time before he wins the AEW World Title. Ospreay also claimed to have received an offer from WWE, which he turned down in favor of signing with AEW.

A few days ago, Will Ospreay disclosed how AJ Styles called him while he was in the process of choosing which company to sign with. Now, Styles has addressed the same in an interview with Irish Wrestling and Entertainment, saying he would have loved to see Ospreay in WWE as he was among the best wrestlers today.

"Why would I not want some of the best talent in the world to come to WWE? I mean, I think there are great guys. If he was a douchebag, I wouldn't him called him. I think he's a great talent and... it's only a matter of time," said AJ Styles. [From 02:52 to 03:08]

AJ Styles is pleased to see Tama Tonga join WWE

While WWE couldn't get Will Ospreay, they did manage to bring in his former NJPW colleague, Tama Tonga.

In a recent interview, Styles confessed that he wanted to see Tonga join WWE much earlier, but it only came to fruition recently. He added that The Bloodline member deserved to be in the Stamford-based promotion and that he was elated for him.

"Truth be told, I wanted him [Tama Tonga] much earlier than he came, but the timing wasn't right. He came in the perfect time, he went from sort of the mid-level of a card to the top and I love it for him. He's a good dude, he deserves it. I'm sorry, he doesn't deserve it, we don't deserve anything. He earned that chance to be where he is today. I am so stinking happy for him, so glad he's there. It's awesome," said AJ Styles.

AJ Styles is gearing up to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France which would mark the latter's first title defense.

