AJ Styles breaks silence on Tama Tonga's WWE debut and joining The Bloodline

WWE Superstar AJ Styles has now broken his silence on Tama Tonga's debut and the latter's addition to The Bloodline.

The star wrapped up his 14-year tenure with New Japan Pro-Wrestling in February 2024. During the post-WrestleMania 40 edition of SmackDown, Solo Sikoa introduced Tonga as the newest member of The Bloodline, and the two men kicked out Jimmy Uso from the group.

For those unaware, the 46-year-old and MFT go way back because they were teammates of the Bullet Club stable when Styles wrestled in Japan. The Phenomenal One made his debut in WWE back in 2016.

During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling, the former WWE Champion was asked to share his thoughts on a fellow member of The Bullet Club making his way into WWE and joining the ranks of The Blooldine.

"Truth be told, I wanted him [Tama Tonga] much earlier than he came, but the timing wasn't right. He came in the perfect time, he went from sort of the mid-level of a card to the top and I love it for him. He's a good dude, he deserves it. I'm sorry, he doesn't deserve it, we don't deserve anything. He earned that chance to be where he is today. I am so stinking happy for him, so glad he's there. It's awesome," said AJ Styles. [5:26 - 5:57]

Watch the full interview below:

Plans for AJ Styles and Tama Tonga at WWE Backlash

The 2024 Backlash is set to emanate from LDLC Arena in Decines-Charpieu in Lyon Metropolis, France on May 4, Saturday.

Tama Tonga will have his first televised match teaming up with Solo Sikoa to face Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a massive tag team match. On the other hand, AJ Styles will lock horns with Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash France.

The Phenomenal One has had his history with The Bloodline in the past. Seeing Styles and MFT cross paths to go one-on-one in the ring will be interesting if it materializes in the future.

