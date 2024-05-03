Top star reveals he received a call from AJ Styles before he signed with AEW

A top star has just revealed that he received a phone call from his wrestling hero AJ Styles before he signed with AEW.

Will Ospreay is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. Some of his in-ring moves are mesmerizing to watch, making him one of the most entertaining wrestlers on the planet. Ospreay has proven, time and again, that it is next to impossible for him to put on a bad match.

Hence, when his contract with NJPW was nearing its end, he was a very sought-after prospect in the world of professional wrestling. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that he received offers from both WWE and AEW. However, he decided to sign with the latter due to the monetary benefit. However, something unexpected happened before he could sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

During a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted podcast, Ospreay revealed that he received a call from AJ Styles while he was deciding which promotion to sign with. Since Ospreay considers Styles his hero, this phone call flattered the Aerial Assassin.

AJ Styles vows to dethrone Cody Rhodes at WWE Backlash

AJ Styles is currently on an incredible run. His recent heel turn has proven that he can be vicious in the ring and still be hungry for greatness. He won the number-one contender match defeating AJ Styles on SmackDown and will now face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Backlash.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Styles mentioned that he is excited to be the top guy in WWE and has also promised to defeat Cody Rhodes.

"It’s my opportunity to show I can still be the guy, make sure everybody looks great, and make it entertaining. That’s not added pressure. It’s exciting. I know the fans are going to be nuts. I’m going to get those butterflies. That energy, I’m excited just thinking about it. We’re two guys who will do whatever it takes to win. You can watch a UFC or a WWE fight, but a big difference is the UFC fighters usually shake hands after the fight. I hope that Cody offers me that same respect when I take his WWE championship," said Styles. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

It remains to be seen if AJ Styles will be able to defeat Cody Rhodes considering the incredible run he has been having these past few months. We wait for it to unravel in Backlash in France later this week.

