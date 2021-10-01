AEW needs to push Sammy Guevara to the moon and back

Some people are just destined to be a star. Sammy Guevara is one of those people.

Guevara, the 28-year-old Spanish God, has been one of the jewels of AEW's rising crop of young stars. Athletically gifted and blessed with loads of charisma, he fulfilled his destiny this week by defeating Miro for the AEW TNT Championship.

There's no telling how far this young man could go. He's already received the rub from the legendary Chris Jericho, and he is one of the key components of The Inner Circle.

Guevara should have a long reign as TNT Champion, and be highlighted on TV as much as possible.

This kid is that good. He fits the bill for everything you look for in a superstar. And he hasn't even scratched the surface of his potential yet.

AEW has shown a history of letting their champions have long and fair title reigns. If they allow Guevara to rule Rampage as their TNT Champion? It will serve both him and the company well. He has a great look, can put on a terrific match with anyone, and (most importantly) he has the AEW fans on his side. People have reacted to him, and they have embraced him as one of their own, 'homegrown' talents.

Guevara symbolizes everything AEW set out to be when it launched two years ago: A place where new talent can shine.

Guevara, along with names like Jungle Boy, MJF, and Orange Cassidy, were no secret to die-hard wrestling fans. They had all toiled on the indy circuit for a while, just waiting for their chance to shine on a brighter stage.

Now? They've all got that opportunity. And Guevara is a great example of what happens when you are given an opportunity to grab the golden ticket. He's proven now that he can be a commodity for a company that will grow right alongside him.

Guevara could be one of the building blocks of this young company as it moves forward. AEW has something special in this special superstar, and he could go down as one of their greatest finds ever.

It's Sammy Guevara's time to shine now. And this Spanish God deserves to shine for now, and for years to come.

