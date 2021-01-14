AEW New Year's Smash Night 2 Results:  Sting interferes in title match, Top star forced to be former WWE Superstar's butler

The second night of AEW New Year's Smash did not disappoint. We had two championship matches on the card with both the TNT Championship and the NWA Women's Championship on the line tonight. We also had a special edition of The Waiting Room hosted by Dr. Britt Baker.

Also on the card, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was set to be in action alongside The Elite although Don Callis had a surprise in store for fans there. We also had The Inner Circle on the show tonight, opening up about their new year's resolutions.

PAC vs Eddie Kingston kicked off AEW Dynamite

The second night of AEW New Year's Smash started with PAC facing Eddie Kingston in singles action.

Eddie Kingston was already in the ring when the broadcast began. PAC charged down to the ring as soon as his entrance music hit and he went straight after Eddie Kingston, immediately forcing him to roll out of the ring. PAC then wiped him out with a dive over the ropes. The two men continued to brawl out at ringside and this wasn't the only time the action would spill out to ringside during this match.

Back in the ring, Kingston and PAC continued to go back and forth. Eddie Kingston seemed to be favoring his left arm at one point. Kingston went to plant PAC with DDT but he held on to the ropes. PAC took full advantage of the situation and dragged Kingston over to the corner.

PAC then headed to the top rope and hit Eddie Kingston with the Black Arrow and covered him for the win. A great match to kick off the second night of AEW New Year's Smash.

PAC defeated Eddie Kingston

RATING - B

The Murderhawk Monster @LanceHoyt has stormed the ring and wants to break @MadKing1981 in half!

Things almost broke down in the ring following the match as The Butcher and The Blade faced off against Fenix and Penta. Lance Archer's music hit as things were on the verge of breaking down and he forced The Butcher, The Blade, and PAC to back off. There was also some tension between PAC and Archer himself.