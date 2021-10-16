"I do care about my friends" - Adam Cole on a possible Undisputed Era reunion in AEW

Adam Cole recently discussed whether there's a possibility of one of WWE NXT's most beloved stables, Undisputed Era, reuniting in AEW.

One of Cole's stablemates from NXT, Bobby Fish, debuted for AEW on last week's episode of Dynamite. Many fans are now wondering if it will lead to a full-fledged reunion of the stable, with Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong also joining AEW later.

Gee Host @HWMGhost Adam Cole made a difference with NXT. If this is the end of his run. Undisputed Era will go down as one of the best of all time Adam Cole made a difference with NXT. If this is the end of his run. Undisputed Era will go down as one of the best of all time https://t.co/QaGAMYarAA

Speaking to Comicbook, Cole revealed that he loves the idea of working with his former stablemates again. He also disclosed that he still talks to them every single day and is extremely close with those guys.

However, Adam Cole then explained that he wants O'Reilly and Strong to do what's best for them, remain with WWE, join AEW, or head over to Japan. Cole says that he cares about his friends and wishes nothing but the best for them.

"Obviously in pro wrestling, never say never. But I remember someone recently asked me this about Kevin Owens. So like personally, when it comes to Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, of course, I love the idea of working in the same company as those guys. I love those guys. All that talk that we did for four years about being brothers and talking every single day, that's all true. That's true to this day. We still talk every single day. So I'm very, very tight with those guys. But at the end of the day, I do want those guys to do what's best for them. So whether that be them showing up in AEW, whether it be them staying in NXT, whether it be them going to Raw or SmackDown or going over to Japan or what have you, I've always been someone, because I do care about my friends, I want them to do what's best for them. So, yeah, I guess we'll see," said Adam Cole.

Adam Cole recently opened up about his equation with Bobby Fish

Adam Cole also recently discussed the addition of Bobby Fish to AEW's roster. The Panama City Playboy stated that although he's pleased with Fish signing with Tony Khan's promotion, he's unsure if they share a positive equation.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers #AEWRampage Adam Cole and Bobby Fish on the same show!We could witness an Undisputed reunion!👀 #AEWDynamite Adam Cole and Bobby Fish on the same show!We could witness an Undisputed reunion!👀#AEWDynamite #AEWRampage https://t.co/3iiLhcdCf6

Cole recalled that the last time he and Fish were together in NXT, things didn't go down very well. For those unaware, Adam Cole spent the final few months of his WWE NXT tenure as a singles act after betraying his stable.

"The last time I was around Bobby Fish, things with my former group didn’t end so well. I’m not sure we’re on the best terms. However, I am very happy that he’s in AEW, I hope everybody else too," said Adam Cole.

As much as fans want to see the Undisputed Era reunite, it looks unlikely at the moment since Adam Cole is involved with The Elite in AEW.

Do you think an Undisputed Era could become a possibility in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

