"I'm not sure we're on best terms" - Adam Cole on his equation with former WWE stablemate 

Adam Cole recently opened up about his former Undisputed Era stablemate, Bobby Fish, signing with AEW.

AEW confirmed Fish's signing moments after he debuted for the promotion at last week's AEW Dynamite. He challenged TNT Champion Sammy Guevara at the show but failed the capture the title. Bobby Fish joining AEW has pleased many, including Adam Cole.

Speaking on a panel at New York Comic-Con, Cole opened up about his equation with Bobby Fish. The Panama City Playboy stated that the last time he was with Fish in NXT, things didn't end well between him and his group, Undisputed Era. He added that although he's not on the best terms with Fish, he's happy to see him in AEW.

"The last time I was around Bobby Fish, things with my former group didn’t end so well. I’m not sure we’re on the best terms. However, I am very happy that he’s in AEW, I hope everybody else too," said Adam Cole. (H/T - Fightful)

Furthermore, Adam Cole also discussed the possibility of the former 3-time NXT Tag Team Champion joining The Elite. Cole stated that he's not emotionally ready to see his former stablemate join him in his new faction in AEW.

"We’ll see if it gets to the point where we invite him into The Elite. I don’t know if I’m emotionally ready for that yet," said Adam Cole.

Bobby Fish was also happy to see Adam Cole join AEW

Just like Adam Cole was to see him join AEW, Bobby Fish, too, was delighted when the former NXT Champion made his debut at All Out 2021. The veteran performer recalled the smile on Cole's face during his segment on the pay-per-view, saying it was "real" and "genuine."

It's only a matter of time before Adam Cole and Bobby Fish cross paths in AEW. The two share quite a rich history, and fans would love to see them rekindle their past by possibly engaging in a deeply personal rivalry.

Do you Bobby Fish should join forces with Adam Cole and The Elite in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

