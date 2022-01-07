"See you down the road" - AEW star Adam Cole sends a heartfelt message for recently released WWE veteran

The latest wave of WWE releases saw several veterans, including big-wigs like William Regal and Brian James (Road Dogg), being shown the door. This led to an outpouring of love from the wrestling community, with AEW star Adam Cole being the latest to send his wishes to James.

Several NXT coaches and in-ring talents like Samoa Joe, Timothy Thatcher, and more were also cut from the promotion. WWE cited the third brand's continuous evolution as the reason for the departures.

Recently, Brian James broke his silence about his WWE release, thanking his colleagues from NXT and all the young performers. In the comments section of the veteran's post, AEW's Adam Cole thanked James, adding that he hopes their paths cross sometime down the line. Check out the tweet:

"Thanks for everything Brian you’re the man…see you down the road," tweeted Adam Cole.

For those unaware, Adam Cole worked for WWE NXT from 2017 until he chose to depart the promotion last year for AEW. During his time on the Black and Gold brand, The Panama City Playboy worked closely with Brian James, which is why he has so much respect for the legendary performer.

WWE legend Brian James could be a great addition to AEW

It cannot be argued that Road Dogg is one of the most knowledgeable veterans in the business today. Many have been surprised that WWE still chose to let him go despite his immense contribution to NXT and SmackDown.

However, his WWE departure has opened the doors to join AEW, where James could reunite with his former tag team partner, Billy Gunn. It's also worth noting that when a Twitter user recently asked him about the possibility of joining forces with Gunn in AEW, Brian James sounded optimistic.

It now remains to be seen if AEW can secure the services of the WWE veteran, as he could also make vital contributions to the company's creative vision.

Do you see Road Dogg signing with Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

