WWE releases several personnel as part of Performance Center cuts - Reports

WWE is reportedly preparing for another round of talent cuts, as the company is set to release numerous Performance Center staff.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, producers, coaches and members of the creative team are among the names expected to be laid off. The company issued a statement stating that it decided to part ways with several of the staff with the continued evolution of NXT 2.0.

"With the continued evolution of NXT 2.0, we've decided to part ways with some of the staff based in our Performance Center. We thank them for their many contributions throughout the years and wish them the best."

Several months ago, Scotty 2 Hotty, who served as a trainer in the PC, requested his release from the company. Former Women's Champion Beth Phoneix, who worked in NXT as a commentator, also made the decision to step away from the booth. Fans also saw the departures of several NXT stars such as Kyle O'Reilly, Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole.

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has also parted ways with the company

Road Dogg, who is known for being a part of the The New Age Outlaws and D-Generation X, also left the company, per Sean Ross Sapp. He was signed to the company as a producer. NXT coach Ace Steel and writer Ryan Katz are also among the latest releases.

According to PWInsider, Sarah Cummins, who served as Senior VP of Consumer Products, is also no longer a part of the company. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on the situation.

