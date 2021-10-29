AEW star used to think that The Undertaker actually slept inside a coffin

AEW star Jon Moxley was a wrestling geek back in the day. When he was young, he even believed that The Undertaker slept inside a coffin.

In a recent interview on the "Throwing Down" podcast, AEW star Jon Moxley spoke with his wife Renee Paquette and Miesha Tate. He shared how he started wrestling with an anecdote of how he thought The Undertaker slept inside a coffin.

“I found myself kind of like academically studying wrestling to the point where it was beyond being a fan where I was so obsessed with it. I was an athlete in high school in wrestling and football. Back then, I didn’t have the internet and all that, and I was like, how do you get into wrestling? It’s like this mysterious world. A guy like The Undertaker, I remember me and my friends would be like, ‘Do you really think he sleeps in a coffin? What does he do in real life’, because it wasn’t exposed like it is today. So it was like this mysterious world," said Jon Moxley. (Wrestling News.co)

Throughout his career, The Undertaker had a macabre gimmick. Graves, urns, and coffins were an integral part of his storylines. Thanks to The Deadman keeping up the act, many believed the superstar was a supernatural being.

What is Jon Moxley up to in AEW Dynamite?

After years in WWE, Moxley signed with AEW in 2019. He is a one-time AEW World Champion and has become an integral part of their programming.

In the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley squashed Preston Vance to enter the semi-finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament. It looks like the former WWE Champion is destined to reach the tournament's finals.

Fans are expecting a clash between AEW star Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley in the finals. The former has been unstoppable in his quest the title. It would undoubtedly be a mega match if both former WWE Superstars could reach the finals.

