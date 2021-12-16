AEW stars and personnel react to Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson's Winter is Coming match

AEW's Winter is Coming special has just ended, and social media is ablaze, as everyone is talking about Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Adam 'Hangman' Page's epic 60-minute draw that opened the show.

With the time limit in play, Hangman retained his AEW world title, although he was just moments away from getting the win.

Several AEW stars, personnel, and even CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to express their sheer awe and excitement for the match. Below are just some of the many tweets sent out during Winter is Coming:

Legit Leyla Hirsch @LegitLeyla

#AEWDYNAMITE This opener so far between Hangman and Danial is 🔥🔥🔥 This opener so far between Hangman and Danial is 🔥🔥🔥 #AEWDYNAMITE

What happened during Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson's match at Winter is Coming?

AEW World Champion 'Hangman' Page and Bryan Danielson battled it out in an intense match that kicked off Winter is Coming. The American Dragon and The Cowboy of AEW brought out the best in each other, pushing one another to their limits and leaving fans guessing the outcome.

Throughout the match, the story became "what would break first?", Hangman's will or Danielson's stamina. While the latter was a technically sound competitor and had more experience under his belt, the champ had the strength to keep going.

In the end, Hangman was set up for victory, as he hit Danielson with his patent BuckShot finisher just moments before time ran out. Both men collapsed in the middle of the ring following the match-ending bell, leaving many to wonder what was next for the two warriors.

Clearly, AEW did not want to give either man a clean win at Winter is Coming, leading fans to assume that another championship match will happen soon.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think of the opening match between Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson? Let us know in the comments below.

A former WWE manager has the highest opinion of Hook. Catch it right here

Edited by Angana Roy