AEW stars Cody Rhodes and MJF have quite a rich history.

The duo were part of an intense and gruesome rivalry that lasted for months. The storyline, which featured friendship and betrayal, was well received by AEW fans. However, those same fans wanted to know whether or not The American Nightmare and The Salt of the Earth had a good relation or not offscreen.

So let's answer the question:

Are Cody Rhodes and MJF friends?

Yes, Cody Rhodes and MJF share a good relationship off-screen and are friends in real life. It was Rhodes who handpicked MJF to AEW, and The American Nightmare tweeted about it back in 2019 and stated that he is one of his good friends. MJF has also opened up about his friendship with Cody in an interview with Fightful Select.

Cody @CodyRhodes #AEWDynamite I get he’s a “bad guy”, but he’s been my hand selected project since before ALL IN and he’s become one the best friends I’ve ever had. Thank you @The_MJF I get he’s a “bad guy”, but he’s been my hand selected project since before ALL IN and he’s become one the best friends I’ve ever had. Thank you @The_MJF #AEWDynamite https://t.co/x6e7eFEt9A

The Salt of the Earth revealed that Cody is one of his best friends and the duo would hang out out often. MJF also added that he loved flying to visit him and revealed how the former WWE superstar viewed him as a younger version of Cody.

"Me and Cody Rhodes -- best friends. Sometimes we go out and do caviar tastings We do wine tasting, as well. Tremendous guy. I always enjoyed flying out to visit him. Quite frankly -- and he’ll admit it, too -- I kind of remind him of a younger him. Somebody who is so immensely talented at a young age. Someone who just gets it, just like Cody did. If you look back at those original years of Cody's career, he was well beyond where he should have been in his age range." said MJF.

When Cody Rhodes and MJF created one of the finest storyline in AEW

The rivalry between MJF and Cody Rhodes, which happened on AEW television, was old school storytelling at its finest. It all started when MJF, Cody's disciple, betrayed him during one of his most important matches in his career against Chris Jericho for the AEW world title. Cody's loss against Jericho meant that he had to follow the stipulation of never ever fighting for a world title again.

Cody, who just wanted to have revenge on MJF, had to wait for four months. When the duo finally clashed at AEW Revolution in 2020, it was MJF who was victorious thanks to his Dynamite Diamond ring which he used to knock Cody out and pin him for the win. A victory against Cody gave him a huge boost as the company's top heels and The Salt of the Earth have kept that reputation intact. Cody's decision to let MJF win that match shows how much he trusts Maxwell and also reflects on their friendship.

