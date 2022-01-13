AEW's Billy Gunn files interesting WWE-related trademark

Billy Gunn, leader of AEW's Gunn Club and WWE Hall of Famer, recently filed an interesting trademark that could excite longtime fans.

Gunn was a member of a handful of stables in WWE and had many different gimmicks. His most memorable gimmick was "Mr. Ass," which he still uses in AEW today.

During the late 90s, Gunn teamed up with the "Road Dogg" Jesse James to form the New Age Outlaws. The team would eventually align with Triple H and D-Generation X.

On the 7th of January, Gunn filed a trademark for "The New Age Outlaws" that will include merchandise. See the trademark description below, per Fightful:

“Mark For: THE NEW AGE OUTLAWS™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.”

Whether the trademark is used beyond merchandise is still up in the air. Gunn and James have been announced to make appearances at the Squared Circle Expo on April 15th and 16th, meaning the trademark could simply be related to selling merchandise at conventions.

What made Billy Gunn and Road Dogg famous as the New Age Outlaws?

Together, the New Age Outlaws were involved in many memorable angles in WWE. The team held WWE Tag Team titles 6 times, in their first win defeating the legendary Legion of Doom. Shortly after this feud they would face off against Mankind and Terry Funk (competing as Chainsaw Charlie) in a number of hardcore matches.

The New Age Outlaws would drop their titles to Big Boss Man and Ken Shamrock as their popularity began to dwindle after a year. Over the years the two have reunited, split up, and even teamed up at TNA IMPACT.

The duo haven't teamed up since the 25th Anniversary of WWE RAW in 2018, where they partnered up with the Bálor Club and defeated FTR (then known as The Revival).

While Billy Gunn is in excellent shape for a 58-year old, Jesse James moved to a backstage role while with WWE, and was recently released. It would be monumental to see them team up again in AEW, if only for one match.

