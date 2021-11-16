WWE Hall of Famer gives his verdict on Hangman Page winning the AEW Championship 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently heaped praise on Hangman Page after the latter's AEW Championship triumph at Full Gear 2021.

On November 13th, Page defeated his long-time rival Kenny Omega to win the title, culminating their two-year-long saga. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy's AEW Championship win earned widespread praise from wrestling fans as well as from industry veterans.

Among them is five-time WCW Champion Booker T. Speaking on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE legend praised Hangman Page. He lauded the newly-crowned AEW Champion for succeeding on the back of his talent without swearing allegiance to others in AEW.

He also spoke about how artists like Hangman Page don't let their personal lives come to the limelight and instead let their work speak for themselves:

"Kudos to the dude, man. It seems like he floats on his own ship, he's not like holding on to any allegiance or anything like that. He seemed like he just wanted to go out and perform and do his thing. I think that's what the business really is, man. If you could go through this thing, have some fun, and make some money, I think that's what all entertainers wish for, I really think that what's they all wish for. Some of them are of course prima donnas, and they want the extras that go along with it. But some of the great actors, you never hear about their personal lives. They just want to be the best at what they do and leave a legacy that people watch and remember," said Booker T

Hangman Page is scheduled to defend his AEW Championship against Bryan Danielson

Despite his win, there's little time for Page to celebrate as he's staring at a formidable top challenger for his AEW Championship. Bryan Danielson defeated Miro at Full Gear 2021 to earn a shot at the title.

The bout is a dream match, and Hangman Page is looking forward to wrestling Danielson as much as fans are excited to watch them. He said the following about competing against The American Dragon during Full Gear Media Scrum:

"I know I said Kenny was the best in the world, but if you had to challenge me for someone who could tie him, it would be Bryan Danielson," Page said. "I'm not very surprised he's the No. 1 contender. That's a lot to think about and I just won this damn thing," said Hangman Page.

Though there's no clarity over when the match will go down, there's a chance it could headline AEW's January 8th special show, Battle of the Belts.

