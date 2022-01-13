"Something we have never seen before" - WWE legend Booker T is a big fan of rising AEW star

Booker T recently lavished praise on AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill, saying she's unlike any performer, irrespective of gender, of recent times.

It's no secret that Cargill is one of the most protected stars in Tony Khan's promotion, having not lost a single match since her debut last year.

While some have taken issue with her below-par in-ring skills, Cargill has been praised unanimously for her character work and charisma.

RUKUS @MikeyRukus

Blessings on blessings to u! Not sure who took this. But thank u for doing so. I've seen it shared many times today. So much real life meaning. A woman, a mom, a dreamer, a doer, a conqueror, a provider. This is strength, this is overcoming. The world sees you @Jade_Cargill Blessings on blessings to u! Not sure who took this. But thank u for doing so. I've seen it shared many times today. So much real life meaning. A woman, a mom, a dreamer, a doer, a conqueror, a provider. This is strength, this is overcoming. The world sees you @Jade_Cargill. Blessings on blessings to u!🙏❤️ https://t.co/SiI6NdrfVP

One among them is Booker T, who recently shared his views while speaking on his podcast, Hall of Fame. Terming her a "specimen," the WWE legend stated that it didn't matter if Cargill couldn't apply a headlock or jump from the top rope since fans would pay money to watch her perform anyway.

He added that Cargill is someone who could make bucketloads of money for AEW as she "checks all the boxes" required to be a headliner.

"I don't give a damn if Jade Cargill couldn't do a wristlock or a headlock, I wouldn't care. She's a specimen, she's something we have never seen before. And the thing, when you put her on the marquee, whether you think she could jump off the top rope or whatever, you wanna buy tickets just to see her. So, some people don't understand this business is about drawing money... When you look at someone like Cargill, you know what she brings to the table. She checks all of the boxes." said Booker T

Konnan is unhappy with Jade Cargill's booking in AEW

Alongside Booker T, another wrestling veteran who sees potential in Jade Cargill is Konnan. However, he feels the TBS Champion's booking has left a lot to be desired.

The Macho Beard @Machobeard4life Jade Cargill wins PWI Rookie of the Year! Jade Cargill wins PWI Rookie of the Year! https://t.co/qr2BUl5FZ1

Konnan recently stated that AEW shouldn't let Cargill perform in long matches as it exposes her in-ring weaknesses. He added that the poor quality of Jade Cargill's bout with Ruby Soho from Dynamite was not the performer's fault, but AEW's, as it's their job to hide her limitations.

It'll be interesting to see how Jade Cargill's TBS Championship reign pans out since AEW usually presents great in-ring performers in top spots. She could emerge as an exception to this while slowly and gradually improving her wrestling skills.

