"She's green" - WCW legend is unhappy with TBS Champion Jade Cargill's booking in AEW 

Konnan recently shared his displeasure over TBS Champion Jade Cargill's presentation in AEW, saying she shouldn't be booked to compete in long matches.

On last week's Dynamite, Cargill defeated Ruby Soho in the finals of the TBS Championship tournament. Though her win was well-received, the match was widely criticized for being overlong. Konnan echoed similar views while speaking on the latest episode of his podcast, Keepin It 100.

The WCW veteran feels that though Jade Cargill comes across as a star, Tony Khan might be pushing her a little too early. Furthermore, he blasted the company for exposing the TBS Champion's limitations by having her wrestle for as much as eleven minutes on TV.

"What I don't understand is that she (Jade Cargill) tried hard and obviously, she's got everything, but this is an example of pushing someone too early. I don't understand why you would leave her out there for 11 minutes when she's probably just had a handful of matches. That's your job as a booker to protect her limitations, and they did not do this here. You know she's green, you shouldn't put her out there for so long, that's not Jade's fault." said Konnan

Jade Cargill could have a memorable run with the AEW TBS Championship

It's no secret that Cargill is arguably the most potent star in AEW's women's division after Britt Baker. She remains undefeated since debuting early last year, and her TBS Championship win is just another proof of how Tony Khan views her as the company's future torchbearer.

With recently-signed star Mercedes Martinez working as her ally, fans expect Jade Cargill to have a dominant run as the TBS Champion. Also, with Cargill having run amock almost the entire women's division, it'll be interesting to see who steps up to challenge her for the title.

Fan-favorite stars like Anna Jay and Tay Conti, who also have enough momentum on their side, could make for viable challengers.

