AEW's Brian Cage set for dream title match against top NJPW star

AEW star Brian Cage is set to square off against Will Ospreay of New Japan Pro-Wrestling in the main event of Warrior Wrestling 18. This exciting match will be held at the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana on January 22nd.

Warrior Wrestling announced the news in a tweet on Tuesday:

Warrior Wrestling @WarriorWrstlng !!HUGE NEWS!!



The main event for Warrior Wrestling 18 in the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana, on January 22nd is set!



Will Ospreay defends the Warrior Wrestling Championship against Brian Cage!!



Tickets:

Watch: !!HUGE NEWS!!The main event for Warrior Wrestling 18 in the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana, on January 22nd is set!Will Ospreay defends the Warrior Wrestling Championship against Brian Cage!!Tickets: warriorwrestling.net Watch: fite.tv/watch/warrior-… 🚨🚨!!HUGE NEWS!!🚨🚨The main event for Warrior Wrestling 18 in the Bendix Arena in South Bend, Indiana, on January 22nd is set!Will Ospreay defends the Warrior Wrestling Championship against Brian Cage!!Tickets: warriorwrestling.netWatch: fite.tv/watch/warrior-… https://t.co/GGebzYIYCn

Shortly after the match was announced, the former Team Taz member reacted to the match on Twitter.

"Well this should be interesting...," Brian Cage tweeted.

Will Ospreay is the current Warrior Wrestling Champion, and Brian Cage will look to dethrone him. This will be the AEW star's second match against Ospreay. Their first meeting came back in 2016, and the English standout defeated the powerhouse.

Ospreay is often called one of the best wrestlers in the world; he has a catalog of classic matches throughout his impressive career. He is a former NEVER Openweight Champion, and he won the New Japan Cup in 2021. Ospreay has faced off against several heavyweight stars, and based on these bouts, it's fair to assume he'll produce another great match with Cage.

Brian Cage has been missing from AEW since October

Brian Cage was the first member of Team Taz, and he was the group's biggest star. But since he lost the FTW Championship to Starks on the October 6th episode of AEW Rampage, The Machine hasn't been seen on AEW programming. With this in mind, it's not surprising that he has previously expressed his frustration with his booking

Still, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has been active on the independent circuit throughout the fall. He has faced the likes of Willie Mack, TJ Perkins and Joey Janela. Cage's fans continue to hope that he will return to AEW at some point soon.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you looking forward to seeing Brian Cage face Will Ospreay? Have you missed watching Cage in AEW? Sound off below.

Hear legendary pro wrestler Dutch Mantell's take on the Swole - Tony Khan situation right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Brian Cage Will Ospreay 3 votes so far