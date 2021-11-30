"There's a chance it can backfire" – WWE Hall of Famer on AEW boss Tony Khan signing more and more wrestlers

Eric Bischoff opened up about Tony Khan signing more and more talents to AEW, saying it's a move that could "backfire" in the long run.

AEW has witnessed exponential growth with many former stars like CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Jay Lethal joining in the last few months. However, this has also led to AEW's roster becoming stacked, with many promising stars seemingly getting lost in the shuffle.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the issue in a Q/A session with AdFreeShows. Bischoff explained there's still no clarity over AEW's expansion plans. He added that if the promotion is simply signing talent just for the sake of it, without proper long-term planning, the move could backfire:

"We don’t know what AEW’s strategies are. We don’t know what their plans for growth are. There’s so much that we don’t know. That being said, if there is no strategy, and if you’re simply loading up your roster for the sake of building a big roster because somehow having a big roster is your measure of success, then yea, there’s a chance it can backfire." (H/T - WrestlingNews)

Eric Bischoff says AEW's future could be clearer in a year from now

Furthermore, the WCW legend stated that it's not enough to boast about having one of the best rosters in wrestling. Eric Bischoff added that if AEW doesn't utilize its performers to their full extent, it could pose many difficulties and challenges.

In closing, he said AEW's future could become clear in a year when all its latest signings settle down:

"If you’re just loading up a roster for the sake of loading up a roster so you can say, ‘I have one of the best rosters in the business’, big f**king deal. If you’re not using those people to the extent they feel like they’re getting their part of that dream, then ultimately you can have a challenge, and that challenge can become malignant and dangerous. But, we don’t know, do we? Let’s see what the future brings. Ask me a year from now and we’ll have a better idea."

With a few promising stars like Ricky Starks, Joey Janela, Miro, and more not getting enough TV time on AEW's programming, it'll be interesting to see how Tony Khan deals with this major issue.

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's assessment of how AEW's signing spree could eventually backfire? Sound off in the comments section below.

