"That would be Sting" - Former WWE Champion names AEW star as dream opponent

Sting's career has seen a massive turnaround in AEW. The Icon inspired a generation of superstars, and Bryan Danielson is one of the many who views him as a dream opponent.

The Hall of Famer sustained a career-ending injury while facing Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions 2015 after a botched Buckle Bomb. The former never wrestled in Vince McMahon's company again.

Then The Icon surprisingly debuted in AEW at the Winter Is Coming edition of Dynamite in December 2020.

Sting @Sting twitter.com/cmpunk/status/… player/coach @CMPunk Sting is amazing. Amazing in multiple decades. Not easy to do, but you couldn’t tell by watching him. Makes it look effortless. Sting is AMAZING. Sting is amazing. Amazing in multiple decades. Not easy to do, but you couldn’t tell by watching him. Makes it look effortless. Sting is AMAZING. Words like this from @CMPunk mean A TON. #RESPECT4PUNK Words like this from @CMPunk mean A TON. #RESPECT4PUNK twitter.com/cmpunk/status/…

Since then, The Vigilante has formed an unbeaten partnership with Darby Allin, defeating the likes of Team Taz and FTR in tag team matches. The 62-year-old is not afraid to take bumps and has received praise for his in-ring skills at this age.

While speaking to Muscle and Fitness, fellow AEW star Bryan Danielson spoke about his desire to face Jon Moxley in AEW's unrestricted in-ring environment. He further stated he would love to face The WCW Icon "for the kid inside him."

"I’d love to wrestle Moxley in this [AEW] scenario, versus the WWE scenario, you know what I mean? Where we are a little bit freer and more unleashed, because I think he’s fantastic. There’s one more that would just be supercool for the fans, and for the kid inside of me, and that would be Sting,” Danielson said.

Sting recently teamed up with CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

The Icon and Darby Allin's rivalry with the FTR and CM Punk's ongoing feud with MJF merged in a monumental six-man tag team clash between Sting, Darby Allin, and CM Punk vs. the Pinnacle.

The babyfaces came out on top in the main event as Punk donned face paint for the first time in his All Elite Wrestling career to blend in with his tag team partners.

Like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk is also a huge admirer of The Vigilante. He has lavished praise on the wrestling legend numerous times, recently showing his appreciation for the veteran's table bump against The Acclaimed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see Sting vs. Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy