"What the hell is this?" - Former WWE manager gives his honest reaction to Britt Baker-Abadon match on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently gave his honest reaction to Britt Baker vs. Abadon - the main event of this week's AEW Rampage. Mantell admitted that he was amazed by Abadon's appearance and added that the match was a great one to watch.

AEW stars Dr. Britt Baker and Abadon locked horns in a Trick or Treat Street Fight during the latest episode of Rampage. The match, which started a bit off the beat, gained pace immensely as Baker had the last laugh after a hard-fought victory.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, who reviewed this week's Rampage on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, stated that it was one of those matches that had a good finish.

"Say you are sitting there and never watched wrestling before and all of a sudden this damn vampire comes out there and you are saying, 'What the hell is this? I'm not going to change the channel.' I'm gonna watch this thing all the way through. And she did good. She's a little of a short, dumpy little thing with that mess on her face and it was Halloween too. So to me, it was great. Britt Baker is good and they never did break that table. But anyway, I thought it was good. I thought it was a good finish," said Dutch Mantell.

Britt Baker to defend her AEW Women's title at Full Gear 2021

AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker will be defending her title against Tay Conti in a one-on-one match at the Full Gear pay-per-view. Conti earned her shot at the gold as she was at the top of the women's ranking system.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Tay Conti is well adored by the wrestling fans and they expect her to put up a great fight against Baker. However, the latter will likely walk out of Full Gear as the reigning and defending AEW Women's Champion unless Tony Khan decides to pull off a surprise on November 13th.

Vince Russo reacts to Roman Reigns' comments about AEW. Click here for more.

Edited by Kartik Arry