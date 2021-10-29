"They don't need him right now" - WCW legend Konnan says AEW made a mistake by signing former WWE star

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently shared his thoughts about AEW signing former WWE star Bobby Fish, saying the company doesn't need him right now.

Fish debuted for AEW on the October 6th edition of Dynamite, where he failed to capture the TNT Championship from Sammy Guevara. Though the former NXT Tag Team Champion's veteran presence will help the youngsters, some think Fish might get lost in the shuffle.

Konnan, too, shares similar sentiments about Bobby Fish. Speaking on his podcast, Keepin' It 100, the WCW legend stated that AEW wants everyone to be a top guy in the company, which is unrealistic. He explained that Tony Khan's promotion didn't need Fish right now since their roster is already stacked.

However, he also believes that Bobby Fish could put up a good match with anyone on the roster and help create new stars. Konnan concluded that the former WWE star could also be repackaged and added to a stable like his NXT faction, Undisputed Era.

"They (AEW) want everybody to be a top guy, not everyone can be a top guy, and yeah, they don't need him right now, they got way too many ways. But at least they know whoever they put him in with will have a good match. One thing you know about Bobby Fish is he'll give you a good match, and he could be used to make somebody a star. They could maybe repackage him and put him in a team like Undisputed Era, you never know," said Konnan.

Bobby Fish has found his groove in AEW

While he has yet to register any high-profile wins, Fish has impressed AEW fans with his incredible in-ring skills. He rarely got the opportunity to compete in singles matches in NXT as he mainly wrestled in tag team matches alongside his former Undisputed Era stablemates.

His matches with Guevara, Bryan Danielson, and CM Punk have drawn rave reviews, and it's only a matter of time before AEW finds something concrete for him to do. With Full Gear 2021 just a couple of weeks away, it'll be interesting to see if AEW books Bobby Fish for the pay-per-view.

Do you think Bobby Fish should win a title in AEW sometime down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

