Latest update on AEW and IMPACT wrestling's working relationship - Reports

Rumors surrounding the working relationship between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling have been circulating recently. Recent reports have suggested that Bound for Glory 2021 was the end of this collaboration. But a recent update stated that both promotions are open to working together again in the future.

Since its inception, AEW has worked with other wrestling companies, and it opened the forbidden door for their stars. As a result, several AEW stars have competed and won titles in other promotions.The likes of Christian Cage, Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley have held some of the most coveted titles throughout the wrestling world.

But after Bound for Glory, rumors stating that Christian dropping the IMPACT World Championship indicated the end of AEW's relationship with the promotion. But as per the the latest update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW isn't firmly ending its relationship with IMPACT. Instead, this report suggested that the door is open for further collaboration down the road.

Per Meltzer, an IMPACT source provided the following quote:

“It’s getting talked about like that but not quite accurate. Cage dropping the title at BFG was the end of the story that started last December. That was the plan since the spring. Door is open to do more but nothing planned for short-term.”

This report pointed out that the collaboration between IMPACT and AEW produced a story that kicked off last December, and Bound For Glory was intended to be its conclusion.

IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory was a star-studded show

Bound for Glory Pay Per View is the biggest show of the year for IMPACT Wrestling. As a result, the promotion went all in this time around with some shocking decisions throughout the card. Former WWE tag team The IIconics, now known as The IInspiration, won the Knockouts Tag Team Championship in their debut match for the promotion.

At the end of the night, the main events stole the show. Both the women's and men's world championship matches delivered remarkable bouts. Mickie James defeated Deonna Purrazzo Knockouts Championship, and Josh Alexander dethroned IMPACT World Champion Christian Cage.

But the show ended with a stunning swerve, Moose ended up cashing his Call Your Shot opportunity. Moose quickly pinned Alexander to win the title and kick off a new era for IMPACT Wrestling.

What do you think about the working relationship betwen AEW and IMPACT? Sound off below.

