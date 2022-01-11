Former WWE manager slams booking of recent Malakai Black match on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black faced Brian Pillman Jr in the most recent AEW Dynamite episode in a grudge match following Black's attack on Julia Hart and Griff Garrison.

Jim Cornette gave his opinion about the match on his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience. Despite being far better than the squash match Black had against Garrison last week, the match went by quickly and without much payoff. The former WWE manager took issue with the booking of the match:

"They could’ve done something with Brian off the Dark Side of the Ring show. After the first spot it was better than the match with Griff Garrison and Malakai Black (...) I’m thinking ‘Okay, he comes out serious, he’s trying to apply himself (...) and after less than a minute from the opening bell they go to the break," - Jim Cornette

The former WWE Superstar's match with Pillman Jr could've gone on for longer and it's unfortunate we didn't get to see the true potential of the angle. The feud between the two is now over and we likely won't see what this could have been.

Will Malakai Black reveal the next member of the House of Black during the next episode of AEW Dynamite?

Malakai Black has been teasing fans with an extension to the House of Black for weeks. Black's social media teases leading into the January 5th episode of Dynamite were so extensive that fans assumed he'd have revealed his new partner by now.

The leader of the House of Black will likely reveal his new faction sooner rather than later. The team will hope they can have a successful run on AEW amongst all the other factions. Whenever Black's allies do make their debut, the House of Black will almost certainly dominate AEW.

