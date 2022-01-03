Malakai Black teases the arrival of his "House of Black" stablemates on AEW Dynamite 

Malakai Black would be in action against Varsity Blondes' Brian Pillman Jr on this week's AEW Dynamite. Black has now dropped a major tease to keep the fans on the edge of their seat heading into the Wednesday night show.

Taking to Instagram, Black shared a picture of himself alongside a cryptic caption, where he teased the arrival of two stars during the match, possibly as members of his stable, House of Black.

Furthermore, he also hinted at a third person's advent sometime in the future. Check out the post by the former NXT Champion below:

"The color will reveal the hidden. Wednesday two with a third to come," wrote Malakai Black.

While it's still up in the air who could show up on AEW Dynamite, there's a strong possibility one of them could be Brody King. He has reportedly signed a deal with Tony Khan's promotion, though neither AEW nor King has himself confirmed it.

It's also worth noting that Brody King is Malakai Black's tag team partner, with the two being the reigning PWG Tag Team Champions. The powerhouse performer is a well-traveled veteran with years of experience on his back.

Malakai Black has big plans for "House of Black" in AEW

The former NXT Champion has been teasing introducing his stable "House of Black" in AEW for quite some time now. A couple of months back, Malakai Black detailed his plans for the faction.

The AEW star disclosed that fans could see House of Black emerge in due time and that he has also held discussions with Tony Khan regarding the same.

"Is there plans for it? Absolutely. Can you expect it? I don’t know. That’s not a decision that I can completely make. Is that something I want? Absolutely. I think that the idea of the House of Black is obviously, when you say a house, it needs multiple people. A house isn’t a house until people live in it. You know what I mean? So there’s definitely an idea that I have, more so than I’ve revealed, even to Tony, with the House of Black. But like I said, in due time," said Black.

If his Instagram post is any indication, it increasingly looks like Malakai Black's dream of bringing House of Black to AEW could finally become a reality. It remains to be seen who will show up as part of the faction on AEW Dynamite.

Who are your picks for possible House of Black members in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

