"You’ll hopefully see some faces appear"- Malakai Black teases angle with new stars in AEW

According to Malakai Black (fka Aleister Black) himself, the House of Black is slowly materializing in AEW and could soon be unveiled.

Malakai Black has often name-dropped the House of Black in his promos. In a recent example, when Dante Martin laid out an open challenge to the AEW roster, the Dutchman responded with 'The House of Black accepts.' However, one glaring point that sticks out is that the 'House' has just one member so far.

That could change soon, as the former NXT champion told the Giant FM Real Radio. When asked about the future of the House of Black, he said that there were plans, and the idea was something he wanted.

“Is there plans for it? Absolutely. Can you expect it? I don’t know. That’s not a decision that I can completely make. Is that something I want? Absolutely. I think that the idea of the House of Black is obviously, when you say a house, it needs multiple people. A house isn’t a house until people live in it. You know what I mean? So there’s definitely an idea that I have, more so than I’ve revealed, even to Tony, with the House of Black. But like I said, in due time. Everything comes in steps, we don’t want to rush anything. At least I don’t want to rush anything. Everything goes slowly for me, everything takes its time, everything’s methodical. When the time is right, you’ll hopefully see some faces appear,” said Malakai Black. (h/t: Mandatory)

Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo have formed an alliance in AEW

Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited @TimmyBuddy For those who have asked why AEW has paired Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo together, Tony Khan revealed today that they are linked from their days in Florida & 1 woman, Zelina Vega . Black is married to her & Andrade used to be managed by her. For those who have asked why AEW has paired Malakai Black & Andrade El Idolo together, Tony Khan revealed today that they are linked from their days in Florida & 1 woman, Zelina Vega. Black is married to her & Andrade used to be managed by her.

Malakai Black and Andrade El Idolo have allied in the former's quest to corrupt Cody Rhodes' mind in recent weeks. Although Malakai Black lost to the American Nightmare in their third match, Andrade exacted revenge when he defeated the former TNT champion on AEW Dynamite.

On a media call with the Wrestling Observer Live, Tony Khan explained that Zelina Vega being Andrade's manager in WWE and Malakai Black's wife in real life, provided the link for those two former NXT champions aligning.

