"We helped build each other's careers" - Matt Hardy breaks character to praise AEW veteran (Exclusive)

Legendary performer Matt Hardy has nothing but respect for fellow AEW star and former on-screen rival Christian Cage.

Hardy and Cage are two of the most successful pro wrestlers of this generation. During their respective rises to prominence in WWE, they faced off several times in a series of legendary tag team matches. Both men are currently part of AEW, and the promotion fittingly booked a bout between the two stars at Fyter Fest 2021, where Christian emerged victorious.

In an exclusive interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the leader of Hardy Family Office stated that he has known Christian for over 25 years now. Matt Hardy added that they helped build each other's careers and it was "fun" to tear the house down with Captain Charisma on AEW Dynamite.

"...We helped build each other's careers in many many ways," said Hardy. "So to be able to be in the ring with him on Dynamite and rock the house and have a killer match was so much fun. And it also feels very rewarding for both of us being the older guys to just show them that we could still go out there and do that."

Christian Cage and Matt Hardy's AEW feud

Back at AEW Double or Nothing 2021, both veteran performers were a part of the Casino Battle Royal, which Christian Cage's current on-screen associate, Jungle Boy, won. Though Cage and Matt Hardy formed an alliance of sorts in the match, the former eventually eliminated the latter in an attempt to ultimately earn the victory.

This betrayal served as the basis for their heated feud, which ran for a few months. The storyline culminated in a hard-fought bout at AEW Fyter Fest.

Though Matt Hardy and Christian Cage have moved onto different rivalries since then, their feud is fondly remembered by fans as one of the best of 2021.

