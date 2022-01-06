×
Watch: Rey Fenix sustains brutal injury on this week's AEW Dynamite 

The Luchador didn't have the best night on AEW Dynamite.
Arpit Shrivastava
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Jan 06, 2022 10:33 AM IST
News

Though this week's Dynamite ended with fan-favorites Jurrasic Express winning the AEW Tag Team Championships, it seems to have been overshadowed by Rey Fenix's worrisome arm injury.

Lucha Bros (Fenix and Pental El Zero Miedo) defended their titles against Jurassic Express in the main event of the Wednesday night show. Though not many expected a title change, the company surprised viewers by crowning Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus as the new Tag Team Champions.

During the match, Luchasaurus dropped Rey Fenix with a Chokeslam through a table kept at ringside. It was evident that the Luchador's arm was badly struck to the ground as he signaled the referees to check on him.

HIS ARM SNAPPED! REY FENIX'S ARM SNAPPED AT THE ELBOW! #AEW #AEWDynamite 🤢🤢🤢 https://t.co/7nMZcNIHj8

Later on, he didn't feature in the bout's ending, where Jungle Boy pinned Penta. Though neither the company nor Rey Fenix has commented on the nature of the injury, it looked pretty nasty and could keep him out of action for the foreseeable future.

Considering how risky his in-ring style is, Fenix has been absent from AEW's programming event in the past due to injuries. One can only hope he quickly recovers and returns to entertain fans every week as soon as possible.

Jurassic Express could have a remarkable reign as AEW Tag Team Champions

On the brighter side of things, Jungle Boy and Luchasarus' AEW Tag Team Championship win drew a loud reaction from fans. The duo ended Lucha Bros' run as the champions, which began on September 5th's All Out 2021, where Penta and Fenix had defeated The Young Bucks.

Here are your NEW #AEW World Tag Team Champions: @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus!#andNew#AEWDynamite https://t.co/yLmWiLvkjV

It'll be interesting to see which teams step up to challenge Jurassic Express in the coming weeks and months. With Revolution 2022 only a couple of months away, Tony Khan and co. will be hoping to present compelling challengers for the Tag Team Championships.

FTR, Proud & Powerful, The Young Bucks, and reDragon, to name a few, are prospective teams who could battle it out with Jurassic Express at the upcoming pay-per-view.

Did you enjoy Lucha Bros vs. Jurassic Express on this week's Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
