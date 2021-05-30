AEW News Roundup - Sting reveals possible reason why The Undertaker match never happened, WWE legend wants in-ring return and more - 30th May 2021

Welcome to the latest edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the popular news stories coming out of All Elite Wrestling.

Sting revealed why he never got a match against The Undertaker. A WWE legend said he still has the itch to get back in the ring.

AEW star Lance Archer spoke about what fans can expect from his match against Miro at Double or Nothing this Sunday. Christian engaged in a huge brawl this week on AEW Dynamite. And last but not least, Jim Ross gives his insight on the IMPACT Wrestling-AEW partnership.

With that being said, let's get started with the AEW News Roundup.

#5 AEW star Sting reveals why The Undertaker match never happened

Dream match!

Ahead of his much-anticipated bout at Double or Nothing this Sunday, Sting spoke with Paste Magazine. The Icon talked about numerous topics, most notably why the biggest dream match with The Undertaker never happened.

Sting explained that maybe The Undertaker himself never wanted this match to happen. He revealed that WWE management might have pitched the idea of the match, but The Phenom might have rejected it.

"No. No. To this day, I honestly don’t know. I don’t even know, it could be Taker. Maybe Taker just never really wanted to work with me. Maybe they brought it up and he kind of snubbed his nose and said he didn’t really want to do that. For whatever reason, even though Taker and I have always gotten along great. I don’t think he has issues with me, I certainly don’t have any issues with him. I just have a great amount of respect for him. But I have no idea why that match never happened", said Sting.

Fans clamored for Sting vs. The Undertaker to happen when The Icon made his WWE debut in 2014. Unfortunately, Sting had only four matches in WWE, none of which were against The Undertaker, before a neck injury forced him into retirement.

1 / 5 NEXT