AEW News Roundup (July 25th, 2021): "Can he go out there and still do it?"- WWE Hall of Famer on CM Punk returning to professional wrestling, top star proposes to her girlfriend, and more

Welcome back to another exciting edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's stacked article with WWE Hall of Famer, who has shown concern over CM Punk returning to professional wrestling after years. The AEW star has proposed to her girlfriend at an indie event.

Lance Archer has explained his decision to leave NJPW and join Tony Khan's promotion. The Mexican legend revealed the reaction of Tony Khan when he asked him about rumors of Daniel Bryan joining his company.

AEW star has now revealed why he impersonated Triple H's entrance at Double or Nothing in 2019.

That said, let's now get started with the latest AEW News Roundup.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer gives his verdict on CM Punk possibly joining AEW

CM Punk!

WWE legend Booker T has expressed his concerns regarding CM Punk possibly returning to professional wrestling after almost seven years.

Die-hard wrestling fans have been buzzing over social media ever since the news surfaced regarding CM Punk negotiating to make a comeback to the wrestling business, with AEW as his most preferable choice. The given rumors started making sense when Living Colour followed AEW on both Twitter and Instagram.

Some people must not be aware that Living Colour’s Cult of Personality was the theme song of CM Punk in WWE and UFC. The mere information has sparked discussions among the wrestling section of the world.

If CM Punk signs with AEW.

AEW can bring back Straight Edge Society.



CM Punk, Serena Deeb, Gallows pic.twitter.com/h8nN3NMgnf — Tokyo Cyber Squad🎌🌺🌸 (@EmeraldPrinxe) July 21, 2021

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has also commented on the same. Appearing on a recent episode of The Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T stated that Punk hasn't stepped inside the wrestling ring in over seven years, which could come as a barricade for him to adapt to the current atmosphere. The WWE legend also added that CM Punk should join the promotion that values his credibility:

“That’s where I come from with the CM Punk thing, can he go out there and still do it? Yes, but has the game changed tremendously in the last 7 years? Yes, I think so. I think the best place for CM Punk is the place that wants him," Booker said. "The place that wants him the most. I’m serious, that’s the way I look at that thing right there. CM Punk has been away from the WWE for quite some time, he didn’t leave on the greatest of terms or anything like that. Will he be welcomed back if he were to come back? I’m sure but is AEW a softer landing spot, maybe something new and a fresh start? Perhaps yeah. I think the place that wants him the most is the place where CM Punk needs to be"

CM Punk and an AEW company official have had ongoing conversations about an in-ring return.



We’ve been told in recent days that higher ups in WWE believe That CM Punk is headed to AEW.



- Fightful pic.twitter.com/vK768XOyGK — Honcho🎯 (@P1AllElite) July 21, 2021

The ongoing heavy discussion about CM Punk suggests that fans will finally see the former WWE superstar step foot inside the squared circle again.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush