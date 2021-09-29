AEW News Roundup: Wrestling legend slams Rampage main event segment, Shawn Michaels' reaction to Adam Cole leaving NXT, Former WWE star to challenge Miro? (29th September 2021)

Welcome to the daily edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the most exciting and newsworthy events taking place around All Elite Wrestling. Tony Khan's promotion is in its hottest phase at the moment, with superstars such as CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson featuring weekly.

We will start off with a legendary wrestling figure's reaction to the main event segment on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, which wasn't the most pleasant, to say the least. Next, we will look at Shawn Michaels' reaction to Adam Cole leaving WWE for All Elite Wrestling.

A former WWE star dropped a tease about challenging Miro for the TNT Championship, so that will be a story to keep an eye out for. Another wrestling legend shared a heartfelt message for Ruby Soho, and the announcement of the Full Gear venue rounds off the coverage.

#5. Dutch Mantell called AEW Rampage: Grand Slam's main event segment one of the worst ever

As has been the tradition with Rampage shows so far, Mark Henry pops up in the middle of a split screen to interview the participants in the main event. However, Dutch Mantell felt this week's interview was one of the worst ever.

He appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk and made his thoughts clear during the show. However, Mantell was a fan of the match itself, calling it the best match of the night:

"Mark Henry's interview has to go down in the annals of the worst interview almost ever because Kingston was talking, Moxley was talking, then Suzuki trying to say something, then Mark Henry is trying to decipher that. I'm going what the hell is going on. It wasn't Mark's fault but it wasn't good. Now, Suzuki, I liked him. You know how many bumps he took in that match? Zero. That was the best match of the night though," Dutch Mantell said.

Also Read

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das