AEW News Roundup: Tony Khan on intense competition with Vince McMahon's company, former world champion criticizes WWE promos, and more (June 19, 2021)

We'll begin the article with AEW President Tony Khan, who touched on numerous topics regarding WWE this week. He revealed that Vince McMahon's company wanted to sign two current AEW talents.

Khan has also given his take on the so-called rivalry between AEW and WWE.

The Young Bucks have revealed how they want their retirement to pan out. Meanwhile, Colt Cabana recently spoke about the role he visualized for himself during his stint with WWE.

And last but not least, a former world champion has slammed WWE for their scripted promos. Now, let's get started with the latest AEW News Roundup.

#5 Tony Khan discloses that WWE wanted to sign a top AEW duo

AEW President Tony Khan recently stated that WWE was pushing to sign Anthony Bowens and Max Caster, collectively known as The Acclaimed.

The Acclaimed is slowly cementing their position in the AEW tag team division. Caster is hugely over with the audience thanks to his rap style of promo delivery. Meanwhile, Bowens is known for his incomparable strength.

The Acclaimed has mostly appeared on AEW Dark, having faced the likes of SoCal Uncensored and The Young Bucks.

In an interview with PWInsider, Tony Khan highlighted how WWE's act pressurized him to sign The Acclaimed. Khan stated that both Bowens and Caster were initially singles competitors. After watching the two compete on Dark, WWE intended to sign them.

"The Acclaimed were singles wrestlers. They both went to the same school, Create A Pro, but they'd never teamed. And I saw them both on Dark and they were, frankly, the WWE put a little pressure on me with both of them. I think they were both people the WWE wanted, and I really wanted to use both of them. And then I thought about it and I had this thought about the Acclaimed and I brought them together," said Tony Khan.

The AEW president undoubtedly made no mistake in pairing up both Bowens and Caster. Both men have done a tremendous job in building their reputations in Tony Khan's company.

