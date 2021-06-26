AEW News Roundup: AEW President heaps praise on Sting, top Mexican star takes shot at WWE, and more (June 26, 2021)

Welcome back to another exciting edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories related to All Elite Wrestling.

#5 "This is the easiest, greatest man I've ever known"- AEW president heaps praise on Sting

AEW president and co-owner of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, Tony Khan, has heaped praise on Sting, stating that he is still very much a star today.

After suffering from spinal stenosis during his match with Seth Rollins in WWE, no one thought they would see Sting stepping back inside the ring again. But, in late 2020, the WCW legend stunned the wrestling world by showing up in AEW.

Since then, he has regularly featured on Dynamite episodes every week and even wrestled inside the ring again.

Wow. @Sting shows up on @AEW Dynamite and shocks the Pro Wrestling world, and then @KennyOmegamanX defeats champion @JonMoxley to win the title in a great match! This will go down as a historic night of wrestling! pic.twitter.com/4FKuSWER3D — Erik Rupp (@erik_rupp) December 3, 2020

In an interview with Brandon F. Walker on Barstool's Rasslin, AEW president Tony Khan opened up about working with Sting and possibly took a shot at WWE, stating how they couldn't use Sting properly:

"I believe in having some of the top stars of the present married with some of the great stars of the past, some of whom are still active and great stars of the present, like Sting, who is very much a star of today. I'll be honest, I don't know how you could screw it up with Sting. Having worked with Sting now for like seven months, this is the easiest, greatest man I've ever known, and he wanted to work and he wasn't looking for twenty bajillion dollars either. I'm going to be honest with you, he'd be useful to any wrestling company in the world and he wanted to do stuff and he was looking to come. He's been at TV every week." said Tony Khan.

Tony Khan further added that Sting proved the doubters wrong by wrestling again and showed why he's still a great star today:

"Sting hadn't wrestled a match in many years and came back in this year and he's had two great matches, two very different kinds and he's very much proved he's very much a star of the present," said Tony Khan.

Sting and Darby Allin are currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. It remains to be seen when fans will see the WCW Icon wrestle again.

