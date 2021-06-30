AEW News Roundup: "He needs to shut the f**k up"- ECW legend blasts Eddie Kingston for his recent claims at WWE, Matt Hardy reveals Vince McMahon's reaction to his Broken gimmick, and more ( July 1st, 2021)

Welcome back to another exciting edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories related to All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's article with the ECW legend who has mocked AEW star Eddie Kingston for his recent comments about WWE. Matt Hardy reveals the reaction of the WWE Chairman when he first heard about his Broken gimmick.

QT Marshall initially wanted a top female star in his faction. Shawn Spears heaps praise on a popular faction in Tony Khan's company. And last but not least, Kenny Omega made unwanted remarks about Jungle Boy's recent announcement.

That said, let's now get started with the latest AEW News Roundup.

#5 Bully Ray lashes out at AEW star Eddie Kingston for taking shots at WWE

Hardcore wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently asked AEW star Eddie Kingston to stay within his limits.

Eddie Kingston grabbed headlines this past Saturday when he took several shots at WWE after the Dynamite show went off the air. He stated that legends in AEW are treated more respectfully than the other companies, pointing towards WWE.

He even went far and said that the AEW star does not work here to get themselves big paychecks.

Fans not only acknowledged Kingston's dig at WWE but also appreciated him for throwing some reality checks.

However, Bully Ray didn't seem too impressed with Eddie Kingston's claim. Appearing on the Busted Open Radio, the former WWE superstar stated reminded Eddie Kingston of why he spent so much time in the Indies and asked him not to cross the line.

"Eddie Kingston needs to shut the f*** up and stay in his lane," Bully Ray declared. "And his lane is as an AEW guy speaking about AEW and flying the flag for AEW, then I'm on completely on board. Tell me why that you were an indie guy for the majority of your career. Now this company took a chance on you, and you have learned to love it and everything about it. Now I'm on board, Eddie, but to take the easy way out and knock the WWE, there's no reason to go there. If Cody wants to destroy a throne, I get it. If Jericho wants to say, Eff you, I got it. Eddie, why? There's no reason for Eddie to say it." added Ray

Bully Ray's comments may have hit Eddie Kingston hard, but the way that promo went, someone would come after him sooner or later.

