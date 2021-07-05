AEW News Roundup (July 4th, 2021): former WWE superstar wishes he had a long feud with the Undertaker, top female star heaps praise on the late Brodie Lee

Welcome back to another exciting edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories coming from the world of All Elite Wrestling.

We'll begin today's article with the former WWE superstar, who recently revealed that he wanted a full-fledged rivalry with the Undertaker. AEW's top female star remembers the late Brodie Lee.

The former IMPACT World Champion has recently expressed his desire to have a dream match with Kenny Omega. We'll also find out what Darby Allin has filed for a new trademark.

And last but not least, the AEW star takes a shot at the Young Bucks, calling them a bunch of kids.

That said, let's now get started with the latest AEW News Roundup.

#5 AEW star wishes Vince McMahon would have prolonged his feud with the Undertaker

The Phenom and the Demo god!

AEW star and leader of the Inner Circle Chris Jericho recently revealed that he wished he had a long singles feud with the Undertaker back in the day.

During his long and illustrious WWE career, Chris Jericho had several memorable feuds. But he never truly got an opportunity to have a long feud with the Undertaker.

Chris Jericho vs. The Undertaker in a Casket Match at the #GreatestRoyalRumble is an unexpected dream match between two of the Greatest of All Time. Now that’s list-worthy good news! #WWE pic.twitter.com/oxTKJFnnuQ — Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) April 13, 2018

In an interview with Gresh and Keefe, AEW star Chris Jericho talked about various topics, most notably the feuds he wished he had while working in WWE. The Demo god mentioned the likes of Bret Hart, Owen Hart, and The Undertaker:

“I think the Hart brothers for sure. I’m talking about Bret Hart or Owen Hart,” Jericho said. “Both of those guys I never got to wrestle. Owen passed away before I got into WWE, and I wasn’t at the level to wrestle Bret before he got injured, before his career was done. But I think with our backgrounds and kind of growing up in the same area, and training the same way, those would have been a couple classic feuds. The other one is The Undertaker. I worked him a few times and we always had great matches, but we just never really had a long feud.” (H/T-WrestlingInc)

There's no denying that if Vince McMahon had pushed the Undertaker and Chris Jericho to have a long program, it would have still been fresh in people's memory. One wouldn't say the same about the Hart brothers. It is understandably clear that the unfortunate reasons prevented the company from having a feud between Chris Jericho and the Hart brothers.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Greg Bush