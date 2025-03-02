AEW News Roundup: Former star announced for WWE show, Reaction to John Cena's heel turn, Toni Storm takes a shot at The Rock and Cody Rhodes?

Welcome to another edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's AEW News and Rumor roundup. Today, we'll take a look at news stories involving WWE, John Cena, Toni Storm, and more.

A top AEW star seemingly took a shot at the Cody Rhodes and Rock segment over on Collision. A former All Elite Wrestling star is confirmed to be on a WWE show. So, without any further ado, let's dive into all of these stories.

#5. Former AEW star confirmed for WWE show

It was revealed this week that former AEW star Kylie Rae is set to appear on WWE Evolve. This is set to be the company's newest show and is marketed as the official developmental program from now on, with NXT being pushed as a third brand after WWE RAW and SmackDown.

A teaser for the show was released during Elimination Chamber 2025, which showcased many stars, including Kylie Rae. She had previously been linked with AEW and had competed on the very first Double or Nothing pay-per-view in a tag team match alongside Nyla Rosa as they took on Awesome Kong and Britt Baker.

#4. AEW personality reacted to shocking John Cena heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Elimination Chamber 2025 had a shocking turn of events that shook the professional wrestling world as John Cena finally turned heel and aligned himself with The Rock. Following Cody's refusal to give up his soul to The Rock, the fans saw the latter give a signal to The Cenation Leader to end The American Nightmare.

Cena would then betray Rhodes, with both him, The Final Boss, and Travis Scott joining hands and brutally assaulted the current Undisputed WWE Champion. One of Cody Rhodes' closest supporters and the AEW community outreach coordinator, Amanda Huber would send him a heartfelt message following the show.

#3. Toni Storm seemingly took a shot at The Rock and Cody Rhodes on Collision

Toni Storm often has a cheeky comment to pass in her "Timeless" persona, and she seemingly did one again on Collision this week. Following Mariah May's vicious attack on Toni Storm during last week's Collision, which sent the latter to the hospital, we saw her send a message to her attacker.

Storm appeared in a neck brace from the hospital and cut a promo that seemingly referenced The Rock and Cody Rhodes' segment on WWE SmackDown, as she mentioned taking souls.

“What do you want Mariah? My title? You can pry it from my cold dead hips. My soul? I am going to leave it home,” she said. [0:36 - 0:49]

That particular mention is quite interesting as Elimination Chamber rolled on and The Final Boss demanded Cody become his WWE champion and sell his soul once and for all. Perhaps this was Toni Storm's way of taking a sneaky jab at WWE's much-talked-about segment.

#2. Eddie Kingston reveals his real feelings for CM Punk amid AEW's absence

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk have a lot of history between them. Their issues came to the forefront as they both vented their frustration against one another at Full Gear 2021. The Second City Saint ultimately came out on top in their encounter, with fans still holding their intense promo battle in high regard.

Now, the Mad King has candidly spoken about the WWE star amid his absence from AEW. Kingston appeared on Wrestling with The Narrative and admitted that he thinks CM Punk is one of the most legitimate draws in the wrestling business.

"I loved punching him in the face, I’ll tell you that much. Again, I’m not a bullsh***er, I’m not gonna lie and be like, ‘Nothing, f**k him.’ I’m gonna take the personal stuff out of it and just look at it from the outside and say that Punk is one of the few names still left in wrestling where if you put [his] name on a billboard by itself, you’re gonna get people to come and see what’s going on. Personally, that’s a different story, but business-wise man, he’s really one of the last few names in wrestling [that can do that]."

Kingston also revealed that the WWE doesn't interest him in the same interview but also understands that Punk is a big deal for the fans.

#1. Updated AEW Revolution 2025 lineup

AEW is now inching closer to Revolution, with the match card looking more stellar than ever. It seems that another match has been confirmed to take place on the show as Toni Storm takes on Mariah May once again for the AEW Women's World Championship on March 9, 2025.

Here is the full match lineup for AEW Revolution 2025

- Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Steel Cage match.

- Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet to become the No. 1 contender to the AEW World Championship.

- MJF vs. Hangman Page.

- Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland for the AEW World Championship.

- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW International Championship.

- Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women’s Championship.

- Mercedes Mone vs. Momo Watanabe for the TBS Title.

