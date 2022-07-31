AEW News Roundup: Former WWE star sends message after Dakota Kai's SummerSlam return, Former world champion tried get Vince McMahon to fire him

The latest edition of the AEW news roundup features some fallout from SummerSlam. We also have an interesting story from former world champion Bryan Danielson about how he tried to get WWE to fire him.

We also look at the latest Ring of Honor pay-per-view and how it did financially.

Read on for full details:

#4. AEW star Tay Conti sends a message to Dakota Kai after her WWE SummerSlam return

Bianca Belair successfully defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam last night. After the match, Bayley made her WWE return, accompanied by Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, who was released from WWE earlier this year.

Bayley's new faction is showing a ton of potential, and many fans are happy with Dakota Kai returning to WWE. One AEW who couldn't keep her excitement in check was Tay Conti.

AEW star Tay Conti reached out to Dakota Kai on Twitter after her return and sent her a congratulatory message, adding that she couldn't wait to face Dakota Kai inside the squared circle again.

#3. Bryan Danielson tried to get fired from WWE

Danielson was on a special live edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette last night. The show took place at Starrcast, and during the interview, The American Dragon revealed an interesting story of how he tried to get WWE to fire him. This was before the promotion cleared him to return to the ring.

At the time, Danielson was a regular on Talking Smack and also served as the General Manager of SmakcDown.

Speaking to Renee Paquette, Danielson said that he repeatedly used words that he thought would lead to WWE firing him so he could go wrestle elsewhere:

“A little bit of a nightmare for me. I enjoyed it in the sense of sometimes I was trying to get fired, so bringing up fisting on Talking Smack…”

He also spoke about being frustrated with not being cleared to wrestle.

“Please don’t talk about James Ellsworth having a huge hog, and I'd just bring it up constantly because I was so frustrated at not being cleared to wrestle that I was ready to go. Sometimes they'd bring me to TV just to do Talking Smack.” [H/T: Inside The Ropes]

Danielson was eventually cleared to wrestle in WWE and even won the world title. He then moved to AEW and has been a member of The Blackpool Combat Club alongside Jon Moxley and Wheeler Yuta.

#2. Reported details on Dakota Kai speaking with AEW after WWE release

Following Dakota Kai's release from WWE earlier this year, there was some talk of her going to AEW, but it clearly didn't materialize.

According to a report from Fightful Select, several people backstage in AEW wanted her to join the promotion and pushed for her. However, despite the two parties being introduced, talks fell through.

We don't yet have any further details on the matter.

#1. ROH Death Before Dishonor did over 36,000 PPV buys

Credit:



Credit: The day after Death Before Dishonor. Swollen eye, stiff neck, fucked up shoulder, but you keep going. All for the love of the game.Credit: @cjdowney The day after Death Before Dishonor. Swollen eye, stiff neck, fucked up shoulder, but you keep going. All for the love of the game. Credit: @cjdowney https://t.co/EygEaS2mG7

ROH's Death Before Dishonor earlier this month was a big success, topping the pay-per-view buys done by Supercard of Honor last April.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer has reported that last Saturday's event did over 36,000 buys, a lot more than the approximate 19,200 buys done by April's pay-per-view.

The show was headlined by FTR vs. The Briscoes in a two-out-of-three counts match and also featured Claudio Castagnoli winning the ROH World Championship from Jonathan Gresham.

What do you make of the latest AEW news? Let us know in the comments section below.

