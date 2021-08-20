AEW News Roundup: Tony Khan teases CM Punk at Rampage, Jon Moxley dream match under threat, former WWE champion present on Dynamite, and more (August 19, 2021)

Welcome to today's AEW news roundup featuring Jon Moxley, CM Punk and more. Excitement is at fever pitch as Tony Khan's promotion looks to deliver on the hype surrounding AEW Rampage: The First Dance in Chicago. On that note, we'll begin today's roundup with AEW president Tony Khan adding further fuel to the CM Punk fire.

Jon Moxley's highly anticipated dream match against a Japanese megastar might be off the table for now. A popular former WWE United States champion was sighted at AEW Dynamite on Wednesday.

A former NXT tag team were officially signed by All Elite Wrestling and to finish our roundup, Lance Archer teased a faction with two powerhouses in AEW.

#5. Tony Khan promises new era in AEW following Rampage amid CM Punk hype

I’m betting that excitement from the most anticipated announcement in @AEW history at #AEWRampage The First Dance will build up through All Out on PPV. We’ll make new fans + we’ll welcome dormant wrestling households worldwide back into the fold; a new era in #AEW begins tomorrow — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) August 19, 2021

AEW Rampage: The First Dance has a ton of hype going into it, simply because of the thought that CM Punk may be there.

CM Punk has been trending almost every day since fight for the fallen and AEW Sold United Center with 14,500 ppl without even announcing CM Punk will be there shows you how much of a needle mover he is in 2021.

Although AEW has never mentioned CM Punk explicitly, there have been enough teases and hints over the last few weeks to suggest it will happen. Tony Khan furthered that belief as he tweeted a day before the show that at Rampage, we'll hear the "most anticipated announcement in AEW history."

"I’m betting that excitement from the most anticipated announcement in @AEW history at #AEWRampage The First Dance will build up through All Out on PPV. We’ll make new fans + we’ll welcome dormant wrestling households worldwide back into the fold; a new era in #AEW begins tomorrow," Tony Khan tweeted.

Unlike the AEW Rampage premiere, this week's show is slightly subdued. Last week had titles at stake in all three matches. For Tony Khan to tweet this, coupled with all the hints from AEW stars on Dynamite over the past month, it seems like CM Punk is more or less a lock to show up at the First Dance.

