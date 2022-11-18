AEW News Roundup: Saraya (FKA Paige) reveals who leaked her private videos and photos; Stone Cold Steve Austin to squash 6-time WWE Champion at WrestleMania 39?

AEW is currently building up towards its biggest pay-per-view this year, with Full Gear just around the corner. Meanwhile, the promotion has caught a ton of attention with stars like Saraya - who's set to have her first wrestling match since 2018.

The AEW All Out backstage brawl or "Brawl-Out" also continues to affect the promotion and has now led to some fans making major speculations involving a WWE Hall of Famer. Continue reading as we break down three of this week's top stories in today's AEW News Roundup.

#3. Many fans believe CM Punk will face Stone Cold at WrestleMania, but Ric Flair believes Austin should beat the AEW star in 30 seconds

One of the biggest clashes that never ended up happening.

Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. CM Punk is a dream match for many fans that unfortunately never happened while The Straight Edge star was in WWE. In 2012, the promotion teased a conflict between the two by having both men sit down and theorize what would have happened if they met in the Squared Circle.

While the bout never happened, a recent workout video that Stone Cold posted resulted in fans resurfacing the video and pushing for Punk to return to face his idol. In light of the speculation, Ric Flair boldly claimed that the legend ought to defeat the former AEW World Champion in 30 seconds.

"If he wrestles CM Punk, he needs to beat him in 30 seconds. 30 seconds! Stone Cold and CM Punk, come on, give me a break," said Ric Flair. "Can't even mention their names in the same breath, please." [11:29 - 11:48]

Unfortunately, for fans of CM Punk, it doesn't seem like the veteran has impressed The Nature Boy at all. But could Triple H be seeing the possible match in the same light?

#2. Saraya claims to know who leaked her private photos and videos back in 2017

Saraya is currently gearing up for her return to professional wrestling after recently being cleared to step back into the ring again. The Anti-Diva will take on AEW's homegrown Britt Baker this Saturday in what many are anticipating to be a great return.

While Saraya is currently looking ahead, the star recently recalled one of the most traumatizing time periods of her life and claimed that her boyfriend at the time was the leaker.

"People just think I put 'em on the internet. and I am like I'd never, that wasn't even on my phone! That stuff wasn't in my cloud, it wasn't in my stuff. It was on my boyfriend's at the time's phone. So, I mean I believe it was him, he can deny it all he wants. But I believe it was him, 'cause no one else had that stuff." [From 38:29 to 38:49]

The leak resulted in a ton of online activity at the time and seriously affected the future AEW star. The star also confessed that the event left her suicidal and that she had stress-induced anorexia as a result.

#1. Jim Cornette believes that it's very likely that fans will get to see both CM Punk and Cody Rhodes at Royal Rumble 2023

Could The American Nightmare and The Voice of the Voiceless come face-to-face in WWE?

CM Punk's AEW status is still currently in the air, and with the recent Stone Cold speculations and even more, AEW fans are wondering how the former Second City Saint could make his WWE return.

During a recent episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran speculated how CM Punk could make his return during WWE Royal Rumble.

"The most fun, most interesting horse race next year may not be the Kentucky Derby. It may be CM Punk and or Cody Rhodes to the finish line at the Royal Rumble [...] Oh, I have a feeling. If Punk just says well, my lawyer will be in contact with you unless you give me a few million dollars now beyond my way. I have a feeling that'll be the dissertation on that one," Cornette said. [From 2:41:13 onwards]

Despite all the speculation, CM Punk is still officially contracted to AEW. Unfortunately, due to the hushed nature of the fallout from the Brawl Out, many fans are rightfully upset, but how much longer will they have to wait?

