AEW News Roundup: Star surprisingly quits after four years in company, real-life heat between Matt Hardy and WWE legend, and more

One of the first we will be concentrating on today is the ongoing beef between two veterans of the wrestling business: Jim Cornette and Matt Hardy. We will also look at the exit of Brian Pillman Jr. from AEW, and will finally round up the report with the return of a former WWE champion on last week’s Dynamite.

#3. Matt Hardy comments on Jim Cornette spat

Matt Hardy and Jim Cornette had a rough last week. The former WWE tag team champion was involved in a heated debate with the former WWE commentator. Both men had a go at each other on Twitter.

Matt Hardy also spoke about their spat on an episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast where he said:

"I'm sure he wants to be retired and he does have a successful podcast, but his whole schtick, his whole bit is going in there and hate-watching AEW and saying all the negative things he can to feed all his cult of Cornette followers, this dissension and this hatred and this negativity that they can slurp up like zombies. That's what he does. That's how he makes his money now."

The spat between the two has added another dimension to their rivalry and it will be interesting to see what both have to say about each other on their respective podcasts.

#2. Brian Pillman Jr leaves AEW

One of the most promising AEW wrestlers was allowed to leave the company as Brian Pillman Jr.’s contract expired on July 11. The son of WCW legend Brian Pillman was not given enough screen time for the most part of the year, with his last major match taking place on an episode of Rampage in February against Swerve Strickland.

Pillman Jr. was also spotted at the WWE Performance Center as reports emerged that they had brought him in for a tryout. If WWE do bite the bullet and give Pillman Jr. a deal with NXT, then it will be the perfect opportunity for the rising upstart to stake a claim and make his name in what is the biggest company in wrestling right now.

#3. PAC returns and joins the Blackpool Combat Club

Former NXT champion PAC returned to AEW after a long hiatus and was revealed as the fifth member of the Blackpool Combat Club. The BCC are scheduled to take on Kenny Omega’s The Elite at Blood & Guts and that’s where Don Callis had an ace up his sleeve. PAC returned and sneak-attacked Omega before ganging up on his former foe with his BCC brethren.

Kenny Omega, however, came prepared as he revealed the fifth and final member of his team was none other than former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Kota Ibushi.

With AEW Blood & Guts just days away, it will be interesting to see what transpires between the two factions and the direction in which the company will take them before the All In event at London in August.

