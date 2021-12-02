AEW News Roundup: Tony Khan not returning Hall of Famer's calls, former WWE star worried during Cody Rhodes match, MJF compared to legend

Welcome to the AEW News Roundup featuring the latest tales and news surrounding the likes of Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes and MJF.

Today's edition of the roundup will start with a WWE Hall of Famer claiming that AEW boss Tony Khan is no longer returning his calls. Despite wrestling an absolute classic, a former WWE star had major reasons to worry during his match against Cody Rhodes.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been making waves over the last few weeks and during a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, he was compared to a wrestling legend. Ric Flair believes a top AEW heel is more over than CM Punk and Bryan Danielson. We end the roundup with another wrestling legend lavishing praise on Christian Cage and his contribution to AEW.

Without any delay, let's jump right into it.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff claims AEW boss Tony Khan is upset with him

Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan haven't enjoyed the most amicable time as of late. The former believes that he has upset Tony Khan with his comments and now he's not answering Eric's calls.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Eric Bischoff opened up on what the relationship between Tony Khan and himself is like right now.

"We were friendly and cordial. Mutual respect there. All that good stuff. It wasn't until recently, I was asked a question and I responded and it caused, I'm guessing, hard feelings from Tony," Bischoff said. "I tried to call Tony and he didn't call me back. Someone told me, who Tony was complaining to, about how upset he was about the things that I said. He said, 'Hey, why don't you give Tony a call?' I said, 'Sure! I'm not mad at Tony."

Bischoff went on to say that he holds no grudges against Tony Khan and only said what he said because he felt the AEW head booker disrespected him.

"I don't carry grudges. It doesn't change the way I feel about Tony, I just had to express my opinion and react to something Tony actually said that involved me and I took as being disrespectful of my accomplishments and even more disrespectful, and quite frankly, ignorant, with relation to the comment he made about Ted Turner. That's what I reacted to. But I wasn't angry with Tony."

Tony Khan has always responded to Eric Bischoff's comments in the past, so it will be interesting to see if he responds to these comments as well.

