AEW News Roundup: Top AEW Champions humiliate Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, Kenny Omega recalls one of his favorite opponents, and more - 28th May 2021

Kenny Omega and MJF
Sidharth Sachdeva
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 1 hr ago
Top 5 / Top 10

Welcome to the latest edition of the AEW News Roundup, where we bring you the biggest news stories related to All Elite Wrestling.

Two top AEW Champions recently posted humiliating pictures of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston on social media. The same team has claimed to be better than The Hardy Boyz.

MJF wishes to have a top AEW female star in his faction. FTW Champion Brian Cage has just landed himself a movie role in Hollywood. And last but not least, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega reveals the wrestler that pushed him to his limit inside the squared circle.

With that being said, let's get started with today's AEW News Roundup.

#5 The Young Bucks post throwback pictures of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

AEW Tag Team Champions
When it comes to mocking someone on social media, there's no one better at it than AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks.

Ahead of their biggest title defense this Sunday, Nick and Matt Jackson recently posted some embarrassing pictures of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston on Twitter.

The duo shared an infamous throwback photo of Moxley, who had a pink hairstyle during his initial wrestling days. The picture was taken during his match against Val Venis in 2007. Meanwhile, there's another photo of Kingston, who seems almost unrecognizable with his full-grown beard.

The photos quickly went viral among wrestling fans, and people have also responded with embarrassing throwback pictures of The Young Bucks.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston have not replied to their current rivals yet, but the duo will be looking to get sweet revenge by becoming the new AEW Tag Team Champions this Sunday.

The upcoming match between these two teams has been boiling for quite some time now. With one more episode of AEW Dynamite left to go, we will find out which team gains momentum ahead of the Double or Nothing event.

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 1 hr ago
AEW Double Or Nothing 2021 The Hardy Boyz The Young Bucks Kenny Omega Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF)
